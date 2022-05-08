Stroke solutions: Philips presents its advances

will show its latest advances in its set of integrated solutions for the treatment ofat the European Stroke Organization Annual Conference (ESOC 2022), which takes place from May 4 to 6 in Lyon (France). With its suite of solutions, Philips connects information, technologies and people throughout the stroke care process, enabling stroke teamswork quickly and act decisively, a key factor in providing the best treatment to the patient.

“Every second counts for someone who suffers a stroke, so optimizing workflow throughout the care process means best chance to improve results“, it states Bert van Meurs, head of the Image Guided Therapy business unit at Philips. “With our integrated suites, and through the use of validated cloud and AI technologies, we are able to facilitate more collaborative care in order to optimize the stroke care process from diagnosis to treatment,” he adds.



Stroke, leading cause of disability

Worldwide, One in four adults over the age of 25 will suffer a stroke in their lifetime. Stroke is the leading cause of disability and the second leading cause of death worldwide. 40 percent of stroke victims experience moderate to severe disabilities, while another 25 percent continue to experience mild disabilities.

The key to improving outcomes for stroke patients is to treat them as early as possible. Clinicians in a stroke emergency setting are racing against the clock and under intense pressure to make optimal treatment decisions. Despite of imperative of speedmedical teams are currently losing valuable time due to gaps in communication, information and access to stroke experts.



Solutions for the entire stroke care process

Philips complete stroke package includes solutions for stroke monitoring and reportings in ambulances, remote assessment of stroke patients, image-guided diagnosis and therapy, neurological monitoring and evaluation, etc. These solutions aim to improve diagnostic confidence, reduce treatment time and lower the risk of a second stroke.

In the case of ischemic strokeComputed tomography angiography (CTA) is used for analysis of blood vessels and CT perfusion for evaluation of ischemic tissue in terms of what is salvageable (penumbra) and non-savable (infarct core). The system Philips Spectral CT 7500 can improve the diagnostic ability of radiologists by providing improved differentiation of gray and white matter, higher image quality for detection of subtle hemorrhages, and can aid in the detection of ischemic stroke through better visualization of vascular anatomy .

the suite Philips Neuro is based on the Azurion image-guided therapy system and offers the latest advances in interventional neuroradiology, such as the SmartCTa leader in the sector, which provides a visualization tool and 3D measurement to assist interventional neuroradiologists with diagnosis and treatment, enabling them to get stroke patients to treatment more quickly.

Philips is also integrating solutions for the triage and cloud-based stroke management and artificial intelligence through StrokeViewer -for which it collaborates with Nico.lab- with the aim of improving results by optimizing the stroke workflow.



We-Trust Study

To help speed up stroke diagnosis and treatment, Philips is sponsoring the We-Trust (Workflow optimization to reduce Time to endovascular Reperfusion for Ultra-fast Stroke Treatment) clinical trial. In this study, a new imaging protocol in the angiography suite, called the “Direct To Angio Suite” approach, which allows stroke diagnosis and treatment to be performed in the same place. The study will compare this approach with the conventional workflow of diagnosing patients for treatment in the CT or MRI roomand then transfer them to the angiography suite for treatment.

“A direct transfer protocol to the angiography suite not only minimizes patient care times and reduces long-term disability, but also substantially lowers costs associates,” explains Marc Riboone of the principal investigators of the We-Trust clinical trial and a member of the Stroke Research Group of the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona.

“The model we created based on data from a previous single-center clinical study, the Angiocat study, and data related to costs per magnetic resonance show a rapid return on investment in a specific angiosuite for the treatment of stroke patients in a “Direct To Angio Suite” workflow.



Remote telemetry after stroke

Heart rhythm irregularities can cause blood clots and increase the risk of stroke. They can increase the risk fivefold, but often go undetected as they may be asymptomatic and occur infrequently. Therefore, it is important record details of irregularitiesespecially in the days and weeks following therapy.

Philips ePatch It is a small and discreet sensor with a patch that is attached to the patient’s sternum to obtain up to 14 days of continuous recording of high-quality electrocardiograms for a reliable diagnosis. Philips also offers a comprehensive service to help clinicians deploy ePatch, enabling efficient workflows, improving the patient experience and providing robust data analysis through the company’s cloud-based, AI-enabled Cardiologs software. .

New research evaluating the ambulatory mobile cardiac telemetry (MCOT, its acronym in English) as a first-line solution for monitoring and diagnosis at home in patients with cryptogenic strokedetermined that a 30-day continuous monitoring program using the patch of Philips BioTel Heart MCOTfollowed by an ILR, reduces the total cost per patient with atrial fibrillation diagnosed at approximately €189,000 compared to ILR monitoring alone. The study also demonstrated improvements in atrial fibrillation detection rates and reduced risk of secondary stroke. This research reinforces the recommendations for prolonged ECG monitoring in this patient population.