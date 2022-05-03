Stroke, the disease for which Hailey, Justin Bieber’s wife, underwent heart surgery

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber’s wife, underwent heart surgery after suffering a stroke last month that left her with consequences.

That day, while the model was having breakfast, she suffered symptoms similar to those of a stroke. After leaving the hospital, where she stayed for a few hours, she said that she had had a “very small blood clot in the brain”, better known as a stroke.

A stroke, also called a cerebrovascular accident, is an injury to the brain caused by the interruption of the blood supply. As a consequence of this condition, the cells stop receiving oxygen and die. This is reflected in the patient immediately.

Stroke symptoms include problems with walking, speaking, and understanding. In addition, paralysis or numbness of the face, arms, or legs is common. Thus, it can cause difficulty walking due to weakness or stiffness of the muscles. You can also suddenly lose vision in one or both eyes, seeing double or blurry. Slurred speech, fatigue or vertigo are also consistent with Bieber’s diagnosis.

Contraceptives and Hailey Bieber’s stroke

Once back at home, the model shared with her Instagram followers what had happened to her: “Thursday morning I was sitting having breakfast with my husband when I started having symptoms similar to those of a stroke, which is why which took me to the hospital. They discovered that he had suffered a very small blood clot in the brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body got over it on its own and I fully recovered within a few hours ».

After suffering her stroke, Hailey visited the University of California, Los Angeles, where she was diagnosed with grade 5 FOP, the “highest”, with a small hole in her heart measuring between 12 and 13 millimeters. It was through that hole that the blood went to the brain and she suffered the stroke.

According to the doctors’ conclusions, Hailey may have suffered the stroke due to several factors: her recent positive for Covid and for taking contraceptives without a doctor’s indication.