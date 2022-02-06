Stroke, what to eat to lower the likelihood of having it: you would never think about it

When we talk about Stroke, we think of a pathology that mostly affects the elderly, in reality it is not so, there is also a juvenile Stroke.

Young people are also affected by stroke. It is estimated that about 30,000 young people in Italy have been affected by this disease.

Stroke and prevention

There have been several scientific studies that have shown how the power supply can help prevent stroke, in any age group.

For some people, eating is an act of pure pleasure, which satisfies the sense of taste first and foremost. In reality we should never overlook that the our health it’s largely based on how you feed yourself.

Even in the case of stroke, as in several cardiovascular diseases, the recipe for reducing risk is called prevention.

Prevention is carried out by measuring blood pressure, checking for the presence of atrial fibrillation and respecting a healthy lifestyle.

Precisely by maintaining a healthy lifestyle and by committing to one regular physical activitywe keep our blood pressure under control, we will avoid having, among others, cerebrovascular diseases with quite serious consequences in our life.

What type of diet to follow

Following the Mediterranean diet we will take protective foods which should be consumed with a certain regularity, such as

olive oil, and the oily fish they can reduce the risk of stroke by up to 20%.

In some studies it is indicated that it is possible to reduce the possibility of suffering a stroke if we follow a diet that is based on fruits, vegetables, whole grains and nuts which in minimal quantities are very healthy.

Just as it is healthy to take in a contained way of dark chocolate, excellent for stroke prevention for the flavonoids it contains.

Anyone who is not lactose intolerant can safely make use of

milk and dairyi which are usually associated with a lower incidence of this pathology for the calcium, magnesium and potassium that contain.

There is often talk of limiting the intake of red meats and saturated fats, which are therefore not completely prohibited.

So foods with animal fats such as non-lean meats, butter and whole dairy products can be consumed, but in moderation and analyzing each particular case.

As for health, as always, we are to a large extent the protagonists of our health and our everyday decisions, which repeat themselves over time, are the ones that will affect the quality of our life over the years.