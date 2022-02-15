Stroll: “The new car behaves differently” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

L’Aston Martin was the third team ever to have officially presented their car for the 2022 season – on 10 February – as well as the first to have tested it with one shakedown on the track of Silverstone, located a short distance from the team headquarters. In this way, theAMR22 therefore inaugurated the ignition of the engines of the new cars, which must necessarily comply with the numerous changes present in the technical regulations, and which therefore have different characteristics from those used in 2021.

In this regard, the first driver to have had the honor of covering a few kilometers in the new era of the Circus was the Canadian Lance Stroll, who can therefore boast the ‘title’ of having tested the car before all the other colleagues, including his teammate Sebastian Vettel. In this way, the 23-year-old was able to see the sensations that emerged while driving, explained as follows at the end of the shakedown: “It’s nice to get behind the wheel after a few months of absence – commented – and I have to say that the new cars are different than last year’s. That’s for sure, they behave differently, but it is hoped that racing can be really exciting in 2022, and that it will give all teams the opportunity to come up with new ideas. I have to admit it’s a great feeling to see the car for the first time, turn it on and then hit the track. I hope to be able to fight for the top of the standings, score points and finish in a good position in the championship. We still have to focus on many aspects – he concluded – but we will take it one step at a time ”.