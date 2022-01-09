Strolz fairytale in the absurd slalom of Adelboden! And a crazy comeback from Vinatzer (with regrets)

The son of art triumphs in a crazy race, beating Feller and Strasser. Alex from 28th to 7th, but with a serious mistake costing the possible victory. And Razzoli takes home another top ten.

The most absurd slalom of recent years, in the storm of a Chuenisbargli in Adelboden where everything has simply been seen.

It is an Austrian double at the home of the Swiss, at the end of a second heat that crowns Johannes Strolz, heir to Hubert capable of a myriad of podiums in the World Cup and only one combined victory. With bib number 38, at 29 the masterpiece of a career (but it had already been seen in Campiglio that the boy had changed gear), beating Manuel Feller by 17 cents, second as yesterday, with the possible hat-trick of the Wunderteam that vanishes with the ‘on the fork of Fabio Gstrein, in command after the 1st heat on a par with the Tyrolean himself (while Strolz was 7th, but only 17 cents from his two teammates).

Everything happens, with the first of the slalom out rankings (Pinturault in the 2nd heat, Foss-Solevaag, Jakobsen and Noel in the first, and a crazy comeback by Alex Vinatzer in the decisive heat. 1 “29 from the head, he signs the best time trial but committing a serious mistake on the final wall, costing between 6 and 7 tenths: well, Alex will close 7th at only 66 cents from Strolz, the accounts are soon done …

The podium is completed by Linus Strasser (as in 2021 in a track that is magical for him), from 14th to 3rd at 29 cents from the winner, a couple of tenths better than Zenhaeusern, the first of a disappointed Swiss team since the giant Ramon he is fourth, Aerni fifth (he was just 5 cents behind the leaders halfway through the race) and Meillard sixth.

And there is also Yule eighth, just in front of Giuliano Razzoli who takes the third top ten in as many slaloms of the season, after a great 1st heat and with the 2nd excellent until the final stretch, where the Olympic champion gives up those tenths decisive in the negative in order not to get on a podium that was not too far away.

Schwarz (11th) and Kristoffersen (12th) roll out of the top ten, beaten also by the American Winters (10th), then Stefano Gross’s first points of the season arrive in Italy, 20th at 1 “50, and the third place in the series by Tommaso Sala, 22nd.

Now everyone in Wengen, for the poker of competitions at the start on Thursday with the super-g recovery in Bormio (Tuesday the first downhill test).

CLICK HERE FOR THE COMPLETE RESULT OF THE RACE

MEN’S SLALOM – ADELBODEN

1st Johannes Strolz in 1’50 “05

2nd Manuel Feller + 0 “17

3rd Linus Strasser + 0 “29

4th Ramon Zenhaeusern + 0 “48

5th Luca Aerni + 0 “58

6th Loic Meillard + 0 ”60

7th Alex Vinatzer + 0 ”66

8th Daniel Yule + 0 “68

9th Giuliano Razzoli + 0 ”75

10th Luke Winters + 0 ”77

20th Stefano Gross + 1 ”50

22 ° Tommaso Sala + 1 ”75

DNQ Simon Maurberger

DNF1 Manfred Moelgg

DNF1 Riccardo Tonetti