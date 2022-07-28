Stromae and Camila Cabello Play Reality TV Contestants in ‘Mon amour’ Music Video

After Coldplay or Dua Lipa, Stromae adds a new international collaboration to its list: Cuban-American star Camila Cabello. Unveiled on social networks, Wednesday July 27, 2022, the title clip My lovefrom the album Multitude by Stromae, released in 2022, has been revisited.

Accustomed to offbeat artistic concepts, the Belgian artist immerses himself this time in the very bling-bling world of reality TV.

A reality TV set

Published at 5.45 p.m., after a “video” exchange between the two artists, the clip evolves in a reality TV setting. Huge swimming pool, clashes, parties and games of seduction… Everything is there.

Inspired by shows like The people of Marseilles Where The angels of reality TVStromae once again succeeds in surprising us, as when he sang his title Hell, to news from TF1.

On Instagram, Camila Cabello hastened to tell behind the scenes of this rather unexpected collaboration. In legend of a short video extract of the piece, the interpreter of the tubes Bam Bam and Havana admits being a fan of Stromae and having always wanted to work with the Belgian artist.

“We met at a gala and I texted her saying it was my favorite song, then I went to the studio and wrote a quick little verse,” she explains in her post. The star adds that she wanted to sing in French for this song and says she is “obsessed” with languages.

In an interview, broadcast by Stromae’s Youtube channel, before the clip was posted, the Belgian singer said he was “totally happy” to see how Camila Cabello “totally understood” the vibesthe groove, the rumba and the melodies” of the piece.

Better visibility for Stromae

This release is also accompanied by an announcement that establishes the international ambitions of the singer: it is now the American company Warner Chappell Music which will represent, outside of Belgium, all of Stromae’s albums, in order to give a better international visibility for the artist.

According to’AFP, Warner Chappell Music will be responsible for generating samples, collaborations, and to transmit to Mosaert (the independent label founded by Stromae) proposals for synchronization (film, pubs, etc.).