Stromae and Camila Cabello reality TV candidates in the clip of Mon Amour

The Belgian singer surrounded himself with the Cuban-American star to offer an unpublished version of his song My love. The clip features them in a fake reality show between clash, deception and confessional.

Another amazing scene. Wednesday July 27, Stromae unveiled an unreleased version of his song My love, taken from his latest album Multitude, in an original and quirky clip. Along with singer Camila Cabello, he parodies a reality show. The maestro embodies a bodybuilder candidate taking up the codes and attitudes of reality tv angels or some Marseilles. All the clichés pass there: the moments in the confessional, the arguments and clashes, the swimming pool and even the suitcases thrown out the window.

The collaboration allows Camila Cabello to be heard for the first time singing in French with a slight accent. The singer had revealed the day before, in an Instagram video that she had “always been a fan” and had “always wanted” duet with Stromae. “We met at the Met Gala and I texted him saying it was my favorite track from his new album, then we went into the studio and I wrote a little verse. (…) I speak a little French thanks to Duolingo, and I wanted to sing in French», she says. Nevertheless, in this new version, its verse is in English but the superstar takes advantage of the chorus to sing in the language of Molière. Under one of the singer’s posts, Stromae also showed his affection towards her: “Thank you very much, I’m a big fan too and I’m so proud of the end result! Thank you again for your work, it was an honor,” he wrote.

Less than 24 hours after it was put online, the clip of My love is already over 930,000 views. The French-speaking singer, who masterfully manages his image and the staging down to the smallest detail, is nominated for the first time at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in the category “Best Committed Video” for his music video sons of joy .

