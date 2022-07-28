Entertainment

Stromae and Camila Cabello reunited on the title “Mon Amour” and in a crazy clip

Photo of James James12 hours ago
Surprise ! The Belgian singer Stromae surprised everyone by publishing the clip for his title Mon Amour on Wednesday July 27, which is present on his latest album Multitudes.

Here, the Belgian singer offers a new version since he surrounds himself with an American singing star: Camila Cabello. The latter knows Stromae’s work and has always wanted to collaborate with him, as she explained on Instagram: ” We met at the Met Gala and I texted her to say it was my favorite track from her new album, and then we went into the studio and I wrote a little verse. (…) I speak a little French thanks to Duolingo, and I wanted to sing in French, and that’s what I was able to do “. We can therefore hear the young artist sing a few words in French on a verse that she wrote. To top it off, the clip for Mon Amour was released on Wednesday July 27 and once again, the idea is original. We find Stromae as a candidate for a fake reality TV show. All the visual and aesthetic codes that we have seen in the angels of reality TV where the Marseilles are operated here.

