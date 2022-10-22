Stromae and Camila Cabello sing Mon amour as a duet

Stromae has just unveiled the brand new version of his song My love performed with none other than Camila Cabello! Accompanied by a music video parodying the most popular reality shows, this novelty is also the very first collaboration between the interpreter ofThen we dance, Papaoutai and Tremendous and the 25-year-old Cuban-American star.

Song about adultery tinged with humor, the original solo version of My love is taken from the album Multitude of Stromae launched on March 4th. Successor to Square root Released in 2013, the 37-year-old singer-songwriter’s third career album features 12 songs, including previous singles Health and hell.

The music video of the song sons of joy by Stromae, also from the album Multitudeis also nominated at the next MTV Video Music Awards ceremony in the Best committed video category (Video for Good).

Recall that Stromae will present five concerts in Quebec this fall as part of its North American tour, which began at the Coachella festival in California on April 16. The singer will be at the Bell Center in Montreal on November 25-26-27 and December 14, as well as December 11 at the Videotron Center in Quebec.

As for Camila Cabello, she continues to top the summer charts thanks to another duo, namely Bam Bam with Ed Sheeran.