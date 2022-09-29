Stromae and Coralie in love and ultra stylish, Kylie Jenner reveals almost too much at the Balmain show

It was arguably one of the most anticipated shows of Paris Fashion Week. This Wednesday, September 28, the Balmain festival allowed hundreds of people to attend the spring/summer 2023 collection parade organized inside the Jean Bouin stadium located just opposite the Parc des Princes stadium in the 16th arrondissement. from Paris. The very closed circle of Fashion Week has therefore opened up to others, which has not prevented the stars from coming to take a look.

The singer Stromae, involved in fashion since co-creator of the Mosaert label with unisex collections, was present, wearing two braids for the occasion and wearing pants and an XXL pastel parma-colored jacket, with his wife. Coralie Barbier had opted for light flared jeans that she had accompanied by pointed white boots and a well-enveloping white/beige toupee jacket. The dad of a 4-year-old boy wasn’t the only music actor to show up around here. If he was content to admire the show from the front row, this was not the case for Cher. The 76-year-old artist climbed the podium to do the show. The singer, dressed in a special jumpsuit no doubt signed Balmain, even had the honor of being escorted on stage by Olivier Rousteing in person.