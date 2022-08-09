Stromae, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Peter Doherty…

🎧 THE WITCH & THE INQUISITOR – RITA

The story of a mad and contradictory passion between two beings that everything opposes, that only perhaps eccentricity brings together. In short, the attraction of opposites here set to music in a kind of baroque cabaret that welcomes us at night in an enchanting forest. Fred Chichin and Catherine Ringer with this album “Cool Frénésie” marked the world of French rock 20 years ago.

🎧 MISTIFICAR – TIM BERNARDES

A title taken from his new album “Mil coisas invisiveis”, understand 1000 invisible things in Portuguese. Our Brazilian hero first officiated in a trio with the O Terno ensemble with which he released several albums and in recent years he has taken off as a soloist with a first album released in 2018, “Recomençar”, inspired by the end of a love. Here it is luminous, repaired, reassured, instilling in us desires for bliss, serenity, sweetness. A little gem to keep close to your heart for those bluesy days.

🎧 TAINTED LOVE – GLORIA JONES

1976 is the title that will have accompanied the life of the American singer-songwriter diva. Already recorded in 1964. It then appeared on the B side of his single “My Bad Boy’s comin home”, a bitter failure, an absolute oven at the time. The song then became a success so much so that Gloria Jones recorded it for the second time, this time under the watchful eye and production of Marc Bolan, leader of T.Rex.

🎧 LET ME DREAM – MOUNTAIN HONEY

Milan has been immersed in music since he was a very young child. At 5, he fell in love with one of the instruments his father played: the drums, before reinventing himself as a DJ in Parisian clubs, before opening his arms wide to electro-pop. This title is taken from his second album “All around us” released in May.

🎧 LOVE AND VIOLENCE – SEB TELLIER

2008, a title taken from his album “Sexuality”. A rather moving song, written like a lament.

🎧 N95 – KENDRICK LAMAR

Kendrick Lamar mixes up all the symbols. Last month the rapper closed the Glastonbury festival in England with a performance of the most remarkable. He ended his concert with his crown still screwed on his head but this time bloodied and he spoke about women’s rights and the right to abortion.

But there right now on Inter, we remember I feel love disco anthem composed in 1977 by Giorgio Moroder for Donna Summer transformed in 2022 under the voice of Beyoncé in Summer Renaissance.

🎧 SUMMER RENAISSANCE – BEYONCE

Beyoncé shook the almighty sphere of her fans with the release on July 29 of her new album “Renaissance”. A strong tribute to disco and in particular its great New York hours in the temple of the genre, Studio 54 which made Broadway nights vibrate in the 70s and 80s. Many references in this album which are worth to Beyoncé to attract the fury of some. In the first place those of the singer Kelis who discovered a sample of her song Milkshake in the title Energy, without being informed, Beyoncé has since removed it.

🎧 IT’S ALL IN THE HEAD – CLEAR

She is the first artist signed on the brand new Maison Magique label of Philippe Katerine who also wrote and composed his first album which should be released in a few months, announced for the end of 2022, beginning of 2023. They all know each other both very well for years, Clair has been a singer, chorister and dancer alongside Philippe Katerine. And then what can also bring them together is a totally crazy, crazy, poetic spirit and a love of the absurd which is revealed as much in the song as in the clip that accompanies it.

🎧 GROOVE IS IN THE HEART – WEEE-LITE

The voice of Lady Miss Kier, singer, composer, DJ who lent her stamp to the group Dee-Lite in 1990, the year of the release of their first album. Inside we find “Groove is in the heart” an absolute hit that will make the whole planet dance. The singer Lady Miss Kier is accompanied by the two DJs Bill Dmitri and Towa Tei.

🎧 MY LOVE – STROMAE

The Belgian singer who released a new album “Multitude” in March. For a few days we have been able to discover the clip that accompanies this title. A kind of ramshackle madness in which a bodybuilder Stromae, hero of a reality TV show, takes on all its codes: throwing suitcases, hysterical nervous breakdowns, emotional passage to the confessional, little heat-happiness tour in the swimming pool without forgetting the rolling of shovels with big mouths and big tongues. All against the background of the beach and ultra-colored palm trees.

🎧 YOU CAN’T KEEP IT FROM ME FORVER – PETE DOHERTY

Peter Doherty and Frédéric Lo released their album “The fantasy life of poetry and crime” in the spring. Both met during a tribute to Daniel Darc. And the current passes illico between Doherty and Lo.

🎧 THE ARCHITECT – dEUS

The Belgian group that we found in 2008 with “The architect”, a tribute piece to the American architect Bucky Fuller, great visionary, inventor. A sound very inspired by this great American creator and in particular by the experiment he carried out at the end of the 20s. dEUS takes up in his song snippets of texts that Fuller pronounced during his speeches, his conferences.

🎧 BLIND – HERCULES AND THE LOVE AFFAIR

The voice of Anohni, in other words that of Antony Hegarty recognizable among all as it is singular, it literally flies away, in particular in what it proposed with Antony and the Johnsons. She put her crystalline timbre at the service of Hercules and love affair, on the initiative of DJ, singer, composer, musician and American producer Andy Butler.