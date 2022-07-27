Stromae: his surprise collaboration with singer Camila Cabello will be unveiled on July 27

This July 27, the Belgian singer Stromae will upload the clip of his new version of his title “Mon amour”, a duet cover with the Cuban-American superstar Camila Cabello.

A surprise collab. Stromae delighted his fans on July 26 by announcing the imminent release of a new title and not least, since it is a duet recorded with one of the pop stars of the moment, the American singer Camila Cabello.

“Tomorrow / tomorrow / mañana (i.e. this Wednesday July 27, editor’s note). New version of “My love” with Camila Cabello”, he declared on Twitter.

Tomorrow/demain/mañana New version of “Mon amour” with @Camila_Cabello See you at 8:45am PT/5:45pm CET for the Youtube Premiere (exclusive cross interview before the music video airs)!

The clip, as well as an interview with the two artists, will be unveiled on Youtube (live link to see below), at 5:45 p.m. in France.

The performer of the “Havana” tube and ex-girlfriend of Shawn Mendes explained that she was a big fan of Stromae.

“I’ve been a fan of @stromae for years and always wanted to collaborate with him. I heard his album in Paris and this title was my favorite. We met at a gala and I texted her to say it was my favorite song and then I went into the studio and wrote a quick little verse about my intentions for a hot summer between girls oh and I speak a little French (I’m obsessed with languages) and I wanted to sing in French for this title, which I did, MY LOVE is coming out tomorrow”, wrote Camila Cabello this July 26 on Instagram, accompanying her text of a video of her wearing a beret.