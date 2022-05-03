Stromae on the red carpet, drastic diet for Kim Kardashian to put on a Marilyn Monroe dress… The looks of the evening! (PICTURES)
This Monday, May 2, took place in New York the 2022 edition of the Met Gala, organized by Vogue magazine and its director Anna Wintour. The stars were obviously there, like Stromae and Kim Kardashian, who had for the occasion gone on a drastic diet to be able to wear a Marilyn Monroe dress… Back on the red carpet of the event!
The Metropolitan Museum in New York was the place to be this Monday, May 2, since the magazine vogue organized the 2022 edition there on Met Gala ! After welcoming Jennifer Lopez and Lourdes Leon, proud of her hair, the event once again saw many international stars walk its red carpet. The theme: “Gilded Glamour” is the American golden age. Sequins, sheath dresses, capes… The stars dressed in their 31s for the occasion (and the photographers!).
Met Gala 2022 : the surprise dress of Blake Lively, Stromae among the guests
Starting with Stromae, who sported a braided hairstyle, or Blake Lively on the arm of her husband Ryan Reynolds, who amazed the crowd by revealing a color-changing dress once unfolded. Nicki Minaj, who did not respond last year, came close to a bustier accident while many couples posed together: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who formalized the upcoming birth of their second child, Oscar Isaac and his wife Elvira Lind, newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz or even David Harbor and Lily Allen, who said “yesin Las Vegas in 2020.
Met Gala 2022 : Kim Kardashian lost 7 kilos to put on a Marilyn Monroe dress
But the highlight of the show was undoubtedly the duo Kim Kardashian – Pete Davidson, who now appears in love as never since the divorce of the star of Kardashians by Kanye West. For this Met Gala 2022the mother of the family chose a dress that had been worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962, sewn directly on her skin, in order to wish President Kennedy a very languorous happy birthday… But, to do this, Kim Kardashian had to comply with a drastic sugar-free diet for three weeks, after which she lost more than 7 kilos. Fashion hell…
