Stromae parodies reality TV in a new version of “Mon Amour” in duet with Camila

Stromae has just broadcast, Wednesday July 27, 2022, a new version of its title My love from his latest album Multitude. The track, accompanied by an unreleased clip, is performed in duet with international singer Camila Cabello, reports BFM TV.

This is the first collaboration between the two artists. In the past, Stromae had already produced titles with big names on the international scene such as Coldplay or Dua Lipa, recalls the news channel.

A reality TV clip

In the clip, we see the two singers made up and transformed for the occasion into reality TV candidates in a show called “The Villa My Love”. Different protagonists appear in front of the camera, miming the words of the music, and staging themselves in moments of life in the style of Marseilles or some angels.

The Cuban-American singer posted a short extract of the song on Instagram along with a comment where she recounts her meeting with Stromae. “We met at a gala and I texted her saying it was my favorite song, then I went to the studio and wrote a quick little verse”she wrote.

In the new version of My lovewe can also hear the interpreter of Bam Bam sing the chorus in French. “I speak a little French and I wanted to sing in French for this song”she said in her post.