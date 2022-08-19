Stromae Reveals How He Got His Awesome Abs In His Music Video Mon Amour With Camila Cabello
The singer Stromae, who appears very muscular in his latest clip My lovelifts the veil on the not quite natural way in which his impressive abs appeared!
A little subterfuge. This Thursday, August 18, a few weeks after the release of the clip for the song My love with Camila Cabello, Stromae reveals behind the scenes of this video a bit special. The lyrics of this title, from his latest album, speak of a man with many conquests and not always very faithful, parodying reality TV shows. In the making of the clip, available on the artist’s Youtube channel, the latter explains that he therefore chose to stage a show taking place in “The Villa My love“. A clip in which he plays of course… But with a small physical particularity in addition: he appears to be particularly muscular.
Stromae who confesses to havingtried to stick to reality as best as possible… to reality TV to be precise“, and confesses: “I have my looks… A little more muscular than usualas you may have noticed (…) And no it’s not my body… Look at my protruding navel.“There is therefore no question for the Belgian singer of spending hours in the gym, but in the hands of make-up artists and movie props artists:”I was fitted with a magnificent prosthesis“. A very successful result which the directors of the video clip are frankly pleased with. The musician would almost let himself be fooled: “It’s true that you have a kind of self-confidence when you have a body like that“, he laughs. He even takes advantage of his ephemeral chocolate bars to launch into a small cover of the tube of Roch Voisine Helen.
“What unbearable heat”
But, having such abs (even fake ones) also requires some sacrifices. And yes, the fitting of the prosthesis requires wearing a very particular combination: “It makes you hot (…) [je dois porter] a diving suit so I sweat [énormément]“, confides Stromae, not hiding certain difficulties.”What unbearable heat“, he lets go at the end of a take, visibly in a hurry to be able to take a short break.