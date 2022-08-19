Stromae reveals the secret of his abs in “Mon Amour” with Camila Cabello!

In the clip for “Mon Amour”, in which he appears alongside Camila Cabello, Stromae displays a bodybuilder body.

How did Stromae look so muscular in the music video for his track My love ? The very famous Belgian singer thus gives the answer in a crazy making off video. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Stromae parodies French reality TV

Nothing seems to be able to stop the music icon. Since its return to the front of the stage, Stromae has had a series of projects, but above all, very big successes.

It must be said that the interpreter of the title All The same has a lot of talent. Thus, his very many fans admire him and therefore do not hesitate to let him know.

They follow him and support him en masse in each of his adventures! But you still have to manage to follow the frantic pace of the singer…

On July 26, 2022, Stromae announces excellent news to its audience. He is about to unveil a remix of his track My love on which appears the famous Camila Cabello.

In it, the two music stars talk about a man with multiple conquests, who does not seem to make loyalty his priority.

To illustrate these words, the 37-year-old artist then decided to parody French reality TV shows. Unsurprisingly, it’s a hit!

Internet users love the concept and make it known. The clip already accumulates over 6 million views ! Yes, you did read that…

“If I had to define Stromae in one word, it would be ‘Unexpected’, comments a fan. Every time thathe releases music, it’s as if he excels in a different style. »

“He’s the only artist who never disappoints me, can we also read. He is a genius and his team too. » MCE TV tells you more!

“I was given a magnificent prosthesis”

Deep in the cliché, Stromae appears more muscular than ever. Salient abs and prominent pectorals, the Belgian singer is unrecognizable.

There is little, the interpreter of the hit Then we dance thus revealed behind the scenes of filming in a delirious making off, available on YouTube.

In this one, he then reveals the secret of his stature in the clip. No, the 37-year-old artist didn’t spend long hours at the gym…

He explains that he has “tried to stick as best as possible to reality… to reality TV to be precise”. He adds : “I have my look… A little more muscular than usual, as you may have noticed […] And no, it’s not my body…”

“Look at my navel, continues the singer with humor. I was fitted with a magnificent prosthesis […] It’s true that you have a kind of self-confidence when you have a body like that. »

In this same video, he asserts that “It gets hot”. Eh yes ! Having such a body requires sacrifices. He then explains that he must wear “diving suit” underneath, which makes him sweat a lot.

Also discover the beautiful tribute that Stromae made to Coldplay in full concert.