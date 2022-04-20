Strong anger between Rubiales and Ana Pardo de Vera in ‘TEM’: “It’s the most macho thing I’ve ever heard”

When asked about Piqué’s request to go to the Olympic Games, the guest has been clear: “When I arrived I wanted to transmit maximum closeness. I wish there were in all the institutions. I speak with third-class, second-class players… I don’t He asked to go to the Olympic Games, I don’t have that decision-making capacity. The conversation took place and Gerard didn’t call him”. “More players called me (…) and none of them went”he stressed.

Rubiales has denounced that they have “stolen the data” from his mobile, a “very serious” issue that he has put in the hands of the Police: “It is clear that this is a mafia. I do not point to anyone, but I have my opinion on who may be behind it. I am clear who benefits this”. “I have not agreed to any commission nor have I charged commissions, legal or illegal”, he underlined.

Piqué asked Rubiales to mediate to summon him to the Olympic Games

Tension with Ana Pardo de Vera

The most tense moment of the afternoon came when Ana Pardo de Vera, a regular contributor to the space, focused on the violation of human rights in Saudi Arabia. “I don’t know if you know that Mr. Mohamed bin Salmán was responsible for dismembering a critical journalist in an embassy. I don’t know if he is aware of what this can do to us journalists, apart from the completely violated rights of women,” he recalled.

Rubiales, for his part, has responded in this way: “The human rights issues are said to Amancio Ortega, to the directors of Navantia, which is a public company, or to the hundreds of Spanish businessmen who work there. Turning your back on a regime is turning your back on the women and men who live there. Within our sector we have made exceptional progress, you will be happy that women are finally competing in Saudi Arabia.”

The tension has been increasing and Rubiales has questioned Pardo de Vera’s work: “We have achieved it. With his attitude, sitting down and criticizing, nothing would have been achieved.” “You don’t know what I’m doing out of this seat”the journalist has defended herself, who has let out a laugh when her interlocutor has affirmed that she was “criticizing something that has meant an advance for women”.

Piqué asked that Andorra be in an easy group and without Catalan teams

“I don’t understand that a Spanish championship is played outside of Spain. Beyond that, I’m not glad you use the soccer Spanish to whiten regimes like the one in Saudi Arabia. Nor do I understand the king emeritus or the purchase of weapons. Do you know that Saudi Arabia is crushing Yemen day in and day out? Do you know that your friend bin Salmán is going against journalists and dismembered one?” Pardo de Vera continued.

Later, in the middle of this clash, the president of the RFEF has made a comment that has ended up outraging the collaborator: “This lady should calm down. Calm down yourself”. “When you talk to a journalist, to a woman, never tell her to calm down. This is the sexiest thing I’ve ever heard in my life.Thank you,” she concluded before the guest settled: “What is sexist is to pretend that a woman is treated differently than a man.”