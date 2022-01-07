Strong bones and heart in shape with this delicious seasonal vegetable that few consume and that keeps the sugars in check

We all know that health and well-being often pass from two simple but fundamental habits: exercise and nutrition. For this reason it is important to know the foods we put on the table and sometimes even try new ones. Precisely for this reason today we are talking about a little used vegetable. In fact, you can boast strong bones and a fit heart with this delicious seasonal vegetable that few consume and that keeps blood sugars in check. So let’s see what it is and how we can bring it to the table.

We are talking about the thistle. This is also called wild artichoke, but looks more like celery. Generally the stems are consumed and the leaves discarded: mainly it is preferable to eat it after cooking, but there is the Monferrato variety, which is the only one that can also be eaten raw.

Its peculiarity lies in the fact that it is very rich in calcium and potassium. This, therefore, benefits the skeleton and the cardiovascular system. In particular, potassium is very important for the heart. In fact, irregular heartbeat, muscle weakness and mood swings could be due to a lack of this precious mineral salt. There are also good quantities of vitamins, in particular vitamin C. Likewise, a lack of the latter could lead to problems. In fact, apathy, weakness and muscle pain could be due to the lack of this precious vitamin. Although there are no particular contraindications to this food, we always recommend that you consult your GP for proper and informed consumption. Finally, it is good to keep in mind that these vegetables could trigger allergies in certain subjects.

How can thistles be proposed

Thistles are an easy and quite versatile side dish. They have a considerably low calorie intake and therefore can be lent to light or more elaborate preparations. For example, they can be seasoned with oil, salt and lemon or they can be cooked using a gratin dish. For this type of recipe it will be necessary to prepare a bechamel and use very rich ingredients such as Parmesan and cheese. Alternatively, you can also prepare a parmigiana, replacing the cardoons with aubergines, or even fry them in batter.

