Strong Buying Falls on Russian Invasion of Ukraine By Investing.com

Investing.com – After today’s Russian invasion of Ukraine plunged into markets, investors briefly capitalized on the price decline and bought technology stocks. The trend in the market is “strong buy”, and the index was even in the green for a few minutes in the morning. Now it is down 0.16% again, but less than the 1% it touched before, when it sparked buying interest.

The main companies in the sector erased the harsh falls with which the market opened, registering increases in their prices between 0.5% and 2%: Microsoft (NASDAQ:) rises 1.63%, Netflix (NASDAQ:) another 1.78%, Amazon (NASDAQ: ) scale 1.20% and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) 1.06%. Meta Platforms started posting gains as well, with the price up 0.23%, as was Tesla (NASDAQ:), up 0.77%, and Nvidia (NASDAQ:), another positive 0.43%. And, although Apple (NASDAQ:) falls, cuts losses, the price fell almost 2.4% and is now down 0.98%.

Technological companies represent one of the most affected sectors at this time of geopolitical tensions and fears about the aggressive measures that the Federal Reserve will take in an inflationary scenario.

Since the Nasdaq recorded a record close in November, until now, it has fallen 20%, close to confirming a downward trend.

Indeed, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and its implications in Europe and the world, increases risk aversion, and operators choose to take refuge in safe assets and divest from fast-growing companies such as technology.

However, today investors took advantage of buying falling prices and several stocks surprised to the upside, prompting the Nasdaq to cut losses on a day of high tension. The rest of the day will depend on the new decisions that are announced by Europe and the West to rebuke Russia’s attack and the scope that the conflict continues to take.

