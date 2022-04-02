Strong cough, fever and symptoms: no covid, boom flu DATA

Here’s how to recognize it and the numbers of incidence in Sicily and throughout Italy. What happens in the departments

ROME – Strong cough, headache, fever, but it is not covid. The incidence of influenza is also increasing in Sicily. here is the data

Boom flu

The spring rush of influenza does not stop: last week the InfluNet surveillance network of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità recorded 296,100 new cases, just below the peak of 307,000 cases reached in the week between Christmas and last New Year. At this point, 5,354,500 Italians have been put to bed by flu-like syndromes since the beginning of the season. Children under the age of 5 are still the most affected: in the week from 21 to 27 March, 15.46 per thousand became ill, up from 14.82 in the previous week. Slight growth also in the other age groups: between 5 and 14 cases the incidence was 7.51 cases per thousand (compared to 6.94 in the previous week); 4.44 cases per thousand in the 15-64 age group (compared to 4.46); 2.11 cases per thousand in over-65s (compared to 1.77 cases per thousand). The share of infections due to influenza viruses continues to rise compared to the previous week.

The data

Of the 753 samples analyzed by the network of laboratories belonging to InfluNet, 261, that is 34.6%, tested positive for influenza virus (they were 32% the previous week). Of the samples tested, 211 were positive for the SarsCoV2 virus. Since the start of the flu season, of the 9,680 clinical samples collected by the laboratories, 959 (9.9%) have tested positive for influenza viruses; 655 of the positive samples (68%) were isolated in the past three weeks. As for the Regions, the incidence is increasing in Lombardy, where it went from 6.16 cases per thousand to 7.08, Trento (from 2.36 to 3.18), Friuli Venezia Giulia (from 4.87 to 6 , 29), Emilia Romagna (from 6.78 to 8.82), Tuscany (from 3.93 to 4.72), Marche (from 9.30 to 10.25), Puglia (from 4.33 to 4, 68), Sicily (from 4.99 to 5.09), Even if the number of new cases remains below the basal threshold of 3.16 per thousand, the curve is also growing in Veneto (from 1.43 to 1, 91), Molise (from 1.26 to 1.46), Basilicata (from 0.49 to 0.64), Sardinia (from 1.96 to 2.75). A collapse of cases, on the other hand, in Umbria where the incidence passed in a week from 13.50 cases per thousand to 6.58.