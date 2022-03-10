Strong dispatch from President Duque in the US

The President of the Republic, Iván Duque, spoke out strongly against Nicolás Maduro by pointing out that “He is the Latin American Vladimir Putin”, arguing that it has generated the migration of at least 7 million citizens of Venezuela who have arrived in different countries, including Colombia.

The head of state, prior to the meeting that he will hold with United States President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday of this week, assured that Colombia’s position in the midst of his government will not change and will continue to warn about the aforementioned dictatorship of Nicholas Maduro.

The president recalled that he, in the company of other presidents, extended the complaint against Maduro before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes related to crimes against humanity, with abuses against citizens violating human rights.

It should be remembered that since the beginning of the so-called ‘special military operation’ announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has become an occupation of geostrategically important territories of Ukraine, chilling consequences of the conflict have been revealed.

In this sense, this occupation, which has the world with its eyes on Europe, has triggered one of the most significant refugee crises in recent decades, arriving in the recent day to more than two million migrants, according to data provided by the UN Special Agency for Refugees, Acnur.

Based on UN calculations, the number of migrants is equivalent to the fact that, since last February 24, approximately 4.5% of the total Ukrainian population has had to leave their country, if one takes into account that, according to World Bank figures, Ukraine’s population was estimated at 44 million in 2020.

According to Acnur, in a recent publication spread through its Twitter account, “2 million in 12 days. This means that half of the 4 million refugees predicted by Acnur have been reached if the offensive continues”.

Biden delegates meeting with Maduro

On the other hand, a strong impact was generated in various sectors by the meeting held by delegates from the government of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, with officials of the noted Venezuelan regime of Nicolás Maduro, despite the harsh US position on the policy of the neighboring country. .

This surprising panorama unleashed the reaction of the vice president and chancellor Marta Lucía Ramírez, who was waiting for the meeting that President Iván Duque will hold with the president of the United States, this Thursday at the White House, with the aim of hearing the official position on that meeting in Venezuela.

“I believe that precisely the visit that we are going to make with President Iván Duque to the United States, with a meeting with President Biden, will allow us to really hear what the approach of the United States is,” said Ramírez.

And he explained in his statement: “Listening is understood at the end of the day. Colombia is a strategic ally that the United States also needs, just as Colombia needs the United States, we complement each other, we need each other and in this there must be relationships that are built every day based on respect and also trust.”

According to The New York Times, Last Saturday, high-ranking US officials traveled to Venezuela to hold unusual talks with the government of Nicolás Maduro, in an apparent attempt to alienate the South American country from its Russian backers after the invasion of Ukraine on the orders of Vladimir Putin.