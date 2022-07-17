News

Strong earthquake in Guayas was felt in several provinces of Ecuador | Ecuador | News

A telluric movement was felt around 5:30 p.m. this Thursday in several provinces of Ecuador.

According to the first reports of the Geophysicist, the movement had a magnitude of 6.0, in the province of Guayas.

Where is the Simón Bolívar canton located, the town of Guayas where the epicenter of this Thursday’s earthquake was

The Geophysical Institute reported that the movement occurred 12 kilometers from the town of Simón Bolívar, province of Guayas, at a depth of 57.83 km. However, at night, the entity in a report clarified that the epicenter was northwest of the Aurora, in the Daule area and with a magnitude of 6.1, at a depth of 57.50 km.

It was felt in cities like Quito, Cuenca, Guayaquil, Samborondón, Durán, Santa Elena, Milagro.

Reports from citizens in shopping malls comment on the strength of the telluric movement, which was felt as if they were two cimbrones and followed by a lot of noise.

After the movement, it is reported that there is no electricity on the entire road to Salitre.

According to the report of the United States Geophysicist, the movement was of 5.7 magnitude, located 10 kilometers from Yaguachi Nuevo.

Earthquake in the province of Guayas, according to the United States Geophysicist had a magnitude of 5.7.

