Strong earthquake of magnitude 7.3 shakes Japan

Tokyo – An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 shook the coastal area of ​​Fukushima, in the north of Japanprompting tsunami warnings and plunging more than 2 million homes in the Tokyo area into darkness.

The region is part of northern Japan, which was devastated by a fatal magnitude 9 earthquake and tsunami 11 years ago, which also caused a nuclear disaster.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center announced that there was no longer a tsunami threat, although the Japan Meteorological Agency kept its low-risk advisory in effect. National broadcaster NHK said tsunami waves of 20 centimeters (8 inches) had already washed ashore in one area.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which suffered multiple meltdowns after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, reported that workers found no damage in an inspection of the site, which is in progress. to be dismantled.

The Cabinet Secretary, Hirokazu Matsunotold reporters there were no abnormalities at two other nuclear plants in the area.

The Meteorological Agency specified that the earthquake occurred at 11:36 pm (10:36 am Puerto Rico time) at a depth of 60 kilometers (36 miles) under the sea.

The Air Self-Defense Force sent fighter jets from the Hyakuri base in Ibaraki prefecture, south of Fukushima, on a reconnaissance and damage assessment mission.

NHK said there were reports of fires, building damage and falling rocks in the Fukushima town of Iitate. There were no reports of casualties.

The red dot shows the place where the intense earthquake was recorded. (USGS)

In addition, more than 2 million homes were without power in the Tokyo region, the TEPCO company said on its website. The quake shook large sections of eastern Japan, including the capital, where buildings swayed violently.

Meanwhile, East Japan Railway Co. added that most of its train services were suspended for security checks.

The first Minister fumio kishida reported that the government was assessing the extent of the damage and promised to do everything possible for rescue and relief operations. “Please take steps first to save their lives,” Kishida tweeted.

For his part, Matsuno added that there were numerous emergency calls and that authorities were rushing to assess the damage. “We are doing everything we can in rescue operations and putting people’s lives first,” the official said.

He called on residents of the affected areas to use extreme caution against the possibility of aftershocks for a week.