Strong earthquake of magnitude 7.6 shakes southwestern Mexico

(CNN Spanish) — An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 shook Mexico this Monday, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS, for its acronym in English).

The seismic focus was located at a depth of 10 kilometers and the epicenter was located 42 kilometers north-northwest of La Placita de Morelos, Michoacán.

The earthquake was also felt strongly in Mexico City. The National Seismological of Mexico recorded it with a magnitude 7.7. USGS had initially recorded the move at 7.5.

The Mexican government issued a damage report related to the earthquake recorded on Monday. The report indicates that a man in the state of Colima died due to circumstances related to the tremor, while another person was injured in Michoacán. In addition, in Colima there was structural damage to homes and failures in the electrical service.

According to the Government, the earthquake had more than 200 aftershocks and was felt by approximately 48 million people in the country.

On the other hand, Civil Protection reported that the Secretary of the Navy issued two tsunami warning bulletins, but “a significant increase in sea level is not expected.”

“At the moment, detailed evaluations of the structural conditions in homes, buildings and infrastructure are being carried out by engineers and technical teams from the most affected entities: Michoacán and Colima. Initially, medium and severe damages are recorded, without quantifying”, details the Government text.

Regarding the information from the Federal Electricity Commission, it highlights that there were “2 million affected users, although the service was restored to 90% before 3:00 p.m. local time.

On the other hand, the report indicates that at least two hospitals suffered structural damage in the state of Michoacán. According to the Government, several federal entities carry out tours of the areas near the town of Coalcomán, the epicenter of the tremor.

“The National Emergency Committee declared itself in permanent session to monitor the seismic activity in the region and conclude the damage and needs assessment in the affected localities,” the report concludes.

September 19, a tragic date

It is the anniversary of the two earthquakes that hit Mexico City and other locations hard in 1985 and 2017.

Before this Monday there was a national earthquake drill, which included the activation of the seismic alert in the country’s capital, only as part of the exercise. Then the movement occurred, just as it did in 2017.

The reaction of the authorities after the earthquake

In 2017, shortly after noon Morelos, Puebla, Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Guerrero and Oaxaca felt an earthquake of magnitude 7.1. It happened after another earthquake of great intensity was registered that same month, on September 7, with a magnitude of 8.1. And in 1985, one of the most devastating earthquakes for Mexico occurred, leaving some 10,000 dead.

The head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, said on her Twitter account that so far no damage has been reported in the country’s capital and reported that five condors fly over the streets of the city. For his part, the Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch, said that so far there had been no “relevant damage.”

Later, at a press conference, Sheinbaum said that they were working on the report of the drill that took place almost an hour before in commemoration of the tragic earthquakes of 1985 and 2017: “We were working on the report of the earthquake drill minutes before that the alert sounded,” said the head of the Government of Mexico City.

“I managed to talk to the president. We call you immediately. There is no major damage in the city, and we will inform you later if there is major material damage, ”he reported.

“It was a difficult situation because we already know that we have had difficult earthquakes and to have an earthquake on this day, obviously people are afraid,” Sheinbaum added.

The impact and trauma left by previous tremors in the country cause nervous breakdowns in the inhabitants as soon as the alarms sound. Civil Protection personnel located in the main square of Mexico City informed the local media Milenio TV that they have treated at least 50 people who presented symptoms of nervous breakdown after the earthquake on Monday.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, gave the preliminary report of the National Seismological from the courtyard of the National Palace and said: “We wish with all our hearts that nothing serious has happened.”

The president has uploaded several videos to his social networks as the reports are received by the authorities throughout the country. I know communicated with the governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, who informed him of the situation in the state. “There are only reports of material damage in Coalcomán, where the epicenter was, and in nearby areas,” said López Obrador. The president also communicated with the head of the Government of Mexico City, where “there is no serious damage.”

The Government of Michoacán said on its Twitter account that the emergency protocols were activated after the magnitude 7.5 earthquake, according to the USGS, whose epicenter was located 42 kilometers north-northwest of La Placita de Morelos, Michoacán. “We ask you to remain calm,” the government wrote.

The governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat, reported on his Twitter account that they activated the civil protection protocols and that, so far, no damage had been reported in the state. “#earthquake was perceived and the alarm was activated in #Oaxaca, we proceed to activate civil protection protocols @CEPCO_GobOax,” Murat wrote.

With information from Abel Alvarado, Rocío Muñoz-Ledo and Sebastián Jiménez