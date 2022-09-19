Strong earthquake of magnitude 7.6 shakes southwestern Mexico

7.5 earthquake shakes Mexico again on September 19 5:41

(CNN Spanish) — An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 shook Mexico this Monday, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS, for its acronym in English).

The seismic focus was located at a depth of 10 kilometers and the epicenter was located 42 kilometers north-northwest of La Placita de Morelos, Michoacán.

The earthquake was also felt strongly in Mexico City.

CNN host in Mexico feels the 7.6 tremor in the air 1:14

The National Seismological of Mexico recorded it with a magnitude 7.4.

USGS had initially recorded the move at 7.5.

The Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami watch warning of potentially dangerous waves hitting Mexico immediately, CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller reports.

It is the anniversary of the two earthquakes that hit Mexico City and other locations hard in 1985 and 2017.

Before this Monday there was a national earthquake drill, which included the activation of the seismic alert in the country’s capital, only as part of the exercise. Then the movement occurred, just as it did in 2017.

Panic due to earthquake during commemoration of September 19, 2017 1:30

One dead in Colima after fall of a fence

After the earthquake registered this Monday, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said that José Rafael Ojeda Durán, secretary of the Navy, told him that a person lost his life in a shopping center in Manzanillo, state of Colima, after the fall of a fence

What the authorities have said about the earthquake

In 2017, shortly after noon Morelos, Puebla, Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Guerrero and Oaxaca felt an earthquake of magnitude 7.1. It happened after another earthquake of great intensity was registered that same month, on September 7, with a magnitude of 8.1. And in 1985, one of the most devastating earthquakes for Mexico occurred, leaving some 10,000 dead.

The head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, said on her Twitter account that so far no damage has been reported in the country’s capital and reported that five condors fly over the streets of the city. For his part, the Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch, said that so far there had been no “relevant damage.”

There are no damages or relevant news at the moment. We will keep reporting from @C5_CDMX with the cabinet headed by @Claudiashein — Omar Garcia Harfuch (@OHarfuch) September 19, 2022

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, gave the preliminary report of the National Seismological from the courtyard of the National Palace and said: “We wish with all our hearts that nothing serious has happened.”

First earthquake report pic.twitter.com/tanl3ILVZV – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) September 19, 2022

The Government of Michoacán said on its Twitter account that the emergency protocols were activated after the magnitude 7.5 earthquake, according to the USGS, whose epicenter was located 42 kilometers north-northwest of La Placita de Morelos, Michoacán. “We ask you to remain calm,” the government wrote.

⚠️ | Emergency protocols were activated due to the earthquake recorded this afternoon in Michoacán. @pcmichoacan stays alert. We ask you to remain calm. – Government of Michoacán (@GobMichoacan) September 19, 2022

The governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat, reported on his Twitter account that they activated the civil protection protocols and that, so far, no damage had been reported in the state. “#earthquake was perceived and the alarm was activated in #Oaxaca, we proceed to activate civil protection protocols @CEPCO_GobOax,” Murat wrote.