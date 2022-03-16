Strong earthquake of preliminary magnitude 7.3 shakes Japan

Tokyo – Japan today activated the tsunami alert after an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 occurred off the coast of Fukushima and Miyagi, in the northeast of the country.

Authorities issued a tsunami warning in the most affected area of ​​up to a meter (3 feet) in height. National television NHK said the tsunami may have already reached some areas.

The earthquake occurred at 10:36 am (Puerto Rico time) on Thursday, at a depth of 60 kilometers (36 miles), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The earthquake was preceded by another earthquake of lesser intensity (6.4)and reached a high level of six on the Japanese scale, out of a maximum of seven and focused on measuring the agitation on the surface and the affected areas, rather than on the intensity of the tremor.

The region forms part of northern Japan, which was devastated by a deadly magnitude 9 earthquake and tsunami 11 years ago that also triggered the meltdown of nuclear power plants in Fukushima. Today’s earthquake came just days after the area marked the 11th anniversary of the March 2011 disaster.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which suffered multiple meltdowns after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami destroyed its cooling systems, said it workers were checking for any possible damage.

Part of the damage to an apartment, caused by a strong earthquake in Fukushima, Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)

The quake shook wide areas of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.

The earthquake has caused power outages in the town of Soma, in Fukushima, as well as in large areas of Tokyo and in the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama.

The first Minister, fumio kishidahas called an emergency meeting to coordinate monitoring of the situation and analyze possible damage.

Several high-speed rail lines have been interrupted in the northeast of the country, while various sections of highways have also been closed as a precaution, as well as Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

No injuries or damage have been reported so far.