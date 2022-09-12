Strong epithets against decree prohibiting entry here by Claude Joseph

Putting aside their political differences with former Haitian Foreign Minister Claude Joseph, Haitian politicians and former legislators have closed ranks in his defense, with a chain attack against the presidential decree that prohibits the controversial former minister from entering the country, resorting to such strong adjectives as “disgusting”, “insult”, “harmful”, “hateful”, “intolerable”.

It was Yuri Latortue, the former senator of the Haitian Artibonite, author of the described “disgusting” and “an affront” to the measure of President Luis Abinader that closes the entrance to Joseph, ferocious author of a line of attacks on the country, who proclaims himself protector of his compatriots, who he says are discriminated against and mistreated here.

Other figures from Haiti’s political and legislative life have joined the same line of repudiation of the executive’s measure, including some with marked political differences with the former foreign minister. In an interview with the newspaper le Nouvellistic, the former parliamentarian said that the decree is “disgusting”, and that “we cannot accept that the name of Claude Joseph is on this list together with those of the gang leaders”.

Indeed, Latortue asked his government to correct this situation “as soon as possible.” And former deputy Abel Descollines considers that the government should not remain indifferent to the decision of the Dominican State, alleging that this “can contribute to tarnishing the image and reputation of Haiti.”