Strong fall on Wall Street after the statements of the president of the Federal Reserve on the United States economy

Stocks fell sharply on Friday after the Federal Reserve chief dashed Wall Street’s hopes that it could soon release the brakes on the economy.

The S&P 500 down 3.4% and had its biggest drop in two months after Jerome Powell said that the Federal Reserve probably it will have to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy “for some time” in order to curb the high inflation running through the country. Short-dated Treasury yields rose as traders bet on the Fed remaining aggressive on rates.

The Industry Average Dow Jones lost 3% and the compound Nasdaq 3.9 percent. At first, investors struggled to understand the meaning of Powell’s long-awaited speech. Stocks fell at first, then erased almost all of their losses, then turned decisively lower.

“He focused more on the Fed’s goals than on the road”said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab. “That left the market with less to hold on to in terms of the future trajectory of the policy.”

Powell’s speech followed several other Fed officials, who have recently made push back speculation that the Fed could ease its interest rate hikes. The increases help curb inflation, but also hurt the economy and investment prices.

Powell acknowledged that the hikes will hurt US households and businesses, in a perhaps unspoken nod to the possibility of a recession. But he also said the pain would be far greater if inflation were allowed to fester and that “we have to stick with it until the job is done.”

He was speaking at an annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which has been the scene of market-moving Fed speeches in the past.

“He basically said there will be pain and they won’t stop and they can’t stop raising rates until inflation comes down a lot.said Brian Jacobsen, investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “It was a mercifully short and to the point speech. Powell didn’t really break new ground, which is a good thing since Jackson Hole is not a political meeting.”

Expectations had been building throughout the week that Powell would try to tamp down recent comments about a “pivot” from the Fed. This speculation has helped push stocks higher over the summer. Some investors even said the Fed could cut interest rates later in 2023 as pressures on the economy mount and the country’s high inflation is expected to recede.

But Powell’s speech made it clear that the Fed will accept weaker growth for a while in the interest of bringing inflation under control, analysts said. “Powell reiterated that the Federal Reserve is concerned about rising prices, and that controlling inflation is task number one”said Jeff Klingelhofer, co-chief investment officer at Thornburg Investment Management.

Perhaps giving investors some hope, some analysts said Powell seemed to indicate that expectations of future inflation are not taking off. If that were to happen, it could trigger a self-perpetuating cycle and worsen inflation.

A report on Friday indicated that US consumers expect annual inflation of 2.9% long termwhich is at the lower end of the range of the 2.9% to 3.1% seen in the University of Michigan survey over the past year.

For now, the debate on Wall Street is whether the Fed will raise short-term rates by half a percentage point next month, twice the usual range, or by three-quarters of a point. The last two Fed hikes have been 0.75 points, and a slim majority of Wall Street bets are on a third such hike in September, according to CME Group.

A report released Friday morning showed that the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation it slowed down last month and it wasn’t as bad as many economists expected. It’s a potentially encouraging sign, which may encourage more of Wall Street to say that the worst of inflation is over or will soon be over.

Other data showed that the income of Americans rose last month less than expectedwhile consumer spending growth slowed.

Following the reports and Powell’s comments, the two-year Treasury yield rose to 3.39% from 3.37% on Thursday. It tends to track expectations for Fed action.

The 10-year Treasury yieldwhich tracks longer-term economic growth and inflation expectations, rose slightly at first but held steady at 3.03% in afternoon trading.

The Fed has already raised its interest rate to overnight four times this year in the hope of curbing the worst inflation in decades. The increases have already hurt the housing sector, where higher mortgage rates have slowed activity. But the job market has remained strong, helping to prop up the economy.

Investors received a fresh round of warnings from companies about the lingering impact of inflation and a slowing economy. Computer maker Dell slumped 11.7% after saying weaker demand will hurt revenue. Chipmaker Marvell Technology fell 8.4% after giving investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

