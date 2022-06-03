Strong gossip: they point to Bar Refaeli as the third in discord between Shakira and Gerard Piqué

In 2012 it was said that Gerard Piqué had been unfaithful to Shakira with the Israeli model Bar Refaeli and now that new arguments are emerging against the player, the name of Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend comes up again.

The Diario Ex*tra Instagram account shared this message with the following video: “Piqué hit Bar Refaeli, Leonardo Di Caprio’s ex, who just now lives a few steps from the footballer’s bachelor apartment in Barcelona. But it is not a trio but a loving foursome since laisrselita has her husband and published on her Instagram a story of her with her and her partner… It is that we must congratulate this couple. It is seen that Piqué likes blondes but now he has gone with a natural red. Shakira you don’t need to dye your hair, better erase Piqué and go with Superman.”

It is unknown if the story of the year 2012 was true, nor is it known for sure if the model reappeared in Piqué’s life now that he lives alone, in his bachelor apartment. What is certain is that at the moment this is the bomb of the year. Like when Jennifer Lopez left Alex Rodriguez last year because he, too, had been unfaithful.

At the moment the real identity of Gerard Piqué’s new alleged partner is unknown, but they say that she is a 20-year-old girl, who is also blonde. In the podcast “Mamarazzi” the journalist Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez gave the note saying that: “The singer has caught him with another and they are going to separate“.

On the identity of this woman, they added: “She is a young blonde in her 20s. She is studying and works as an event hostess… she has been seen accompanied by other women.”

In addition to this, we now know that Shakira was taken to the hospital by ambulance as a result of an anxiety crisis. Witnesses quoted by Hola! magazine said that Shakira could not stop crying.

