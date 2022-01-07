strong images, man gored with violence – Libero Quotidiano





A crazy buffalo charged a man in a restaurant with his head down. It happened in Taizhou city, Jiangsu province, on December 31st: the video has just leaked thanks to the Daily Mail, who posted it on his website. The images are rather disconcerting, because you see the man charged by the buffalo and sent flying through the air with great violence.

It seems that the animal had escaped from a slaughterhouse shortly before being killed: once it managed to escape, the buffalo broke into a restaurant and gored a customer. Obviously he also destroyed the place as he ran madly through the hall, but the main concern is for the condition of the man who was gored with great violence.





The video released by the Daily Mail shows two men, one on the phone and one drinking a drink, standing inside the restaurant. Then at a certain point a buffalo appears behind the plastic windows of the room and charges with his head down towards the man with the drink in his hand, who does not have time to avoid the impact. For a few seconds the buffalo comes out of the frame and takes it out on the room, turned upside down.