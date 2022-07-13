Strong legs with these Pin Twins exercises for your mountain routes

If you are thinking of making a mountain route but you don’t feel completely prepared, you’re in luck, because this week the Pin Twins ( @gemelas_pin) bring a routine to strengthen the legs and train them to walk long distances.

This training proposed by personal trainers Esther and Gema Pineda is made up of four series of four exercises and 15 repetitions of each one of them. You will not need any material to carry it out and you can do it on the beach, in the pool or wherever you want.

This activity was recorded at The Corporate Gym facilities.

Exercise 1 – Calf raises

Standing with your hands on your waist and your body tense, raise and lower your heels over and over again.

This movement must be controlled, because you will be working mainly on the calves and thus prevent it from giving you any pull.

Exercise 2 – Back lunge

To begin, the legs are placed slightly apart at the width of the hip and after inhaling, take a step back with one leg keeping the torso straight perpendicular to the ground.

To ensure a good execution it is important to activate the ‘core’. Remember that you must do 15 repetitions with each leg.

Exercise 3 – Back kick with grip

Standing, slightly spread your legs and move your trunk forward a little, with your abdomen hard to maintain balance. Then lift one of your legs back and return to the starting position. When you lean forward hold on, either from your training partner or from something you have on hand.

Exercise 4 – Free Back Kick

As in the previous exercise, stand up, slightly spread your legs and move your trunk forward a little, keeping your abdomen tight to maintain your balance. Then lift one of your legs back and return to the starting position.

After doing 15 repetitions with one leg, switch to the other. Remember to bend your knees a little and contract your gluteus when you raise your leg.

Now that you’ve finished the first lap, don’t forget that you have three more to go to complete the training proposed by the Pin Twins. You can find here other of his routines to continue getting in shape during the summer.

