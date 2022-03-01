Strong response from Álvaro González Alzate to Carlos Queiroz for a scandal in the Colombia National Team | Colombia selection

Follow the ‘give and take’ between Alvaro Gonzalez Alzate and Carlos Queiroz. The leader of the Colombian Football Federation attacked the former Colombia coach on Mondaydue to his latest statements in which he denied the manager and said that he had not resigned from his position, blaming him for being behind his departure.

Queiroz’s accusationsthe way in which he contradicted the Difútbol president’s version, and even the accusations against the FCF about the treatment of Des McAleenan, a goalkeeper coach who ended up committing suicide, provoked the reaction of González Alzate.

This Monday, the member of the Executive Committee of the Colombian Federation maintained his version of Queiroz’s departure, insisting that he left of his own free will.

“Nothing that Queiroz says is true. I have everything very clear about the truth that I know and it is the same that I have already expressed. Check press archives of the time and you will see that after those first two games of the Qualifiers against Uruguay 0-3 and Ecuador 6-1, Mr. Queiroz totally disappeared from the public space of Colombian soccer and sports journalism at the local level. No one ever heard from him again. until today,” said González Alzate in statements to Network+ News.

The president of Difútbol continued: “As a member of the Federation I did not know any official report from Mr. Queiroz. According to a report by Dr. Ramón Jesurún to the Executive Committee after that debacle, Mr. Queiroz told him he wanted to leave and asked him to coordinate a termination of his contract with his lawyer. He did not even attend the official meeting of the Committee to present his report, as would have been the right thing to do”.