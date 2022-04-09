Strong revelations! Jada Smith said she “never” wanted to marry Will

ANDin the middle of the problem you have Will Smithafter the slap he gave to Chris Rockduring the ceremony of the Oscar awardsa harsh confession came to light, where Jada Smith acknowledged that “never” wanted to get married with the now father of her children.

The revelations are so harsh that even, Jade she admitted that her wedding was nothing spectacular, she felt bad and it was not how she imagined it, even her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris added that “the wedding was horrible” during the “Red Table Talk” program that during 2018 and 2021, the Smiths launched on the air in the company of Willow Smith, Will’s daughter.

Headdress by the one and only @Jacquieaiche and dress designed by Maison Rabih Kayrouz pic.twitter.com/aNEoEgXfkT ? Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) March 14, 2022

On the show where Jada’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, is the show host, the former “Matrix” actress kept nothing to herself and was honest with the audience.

“I never wanted to get married. She was under so much pressure, you know, being an actress, being young, she was kind of pregnant and she didn’t know what to do.” said Jada Smith in one of the talk show episodes.

“I was so upset because I had to get married. I was so mad I went crying down the fucking hallway. I cried all the way down the hall” added in the conversation the current wife of Will Smith.

This tough interview revealed the different ideas of each member of the family, where Adrienne Banfield-Norris, grandmother of Willow, Jaden and Trey Smith, assured that she “yes i wanted to see” to his daughter married to the actor who won an Oscar with the movie “King Richard: A Winning Family”.

Even Will, gave his position on what was going through his head in 1997, when he took Jada to the altar, where he recognized it was “the right decision”.

“There was never a day in my life that I wanted more than to be married and have a family. Since I was literally 5 years old, I imagined what my family would be like“He expressed during the 2018 episode, Will Smith.

At the end of the video, both Jada and Will agreed that they have no regrets about being together.