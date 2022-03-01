Strong reviews! Robert Pattinson’s tape would not be achieving its goal

UNITED STATES. – The film starring Robert Pattinson has not been as successful as expected, it seems that the critics did not like the way the story was shown. In addition, they say that in this new presentation, Gotham City seems to have become even more chaotic.

What the critics think is that the director, Matt Reevestries to take the realism given to the character in the films of Christopher Nolan. In what seems to have failed is in the way of writing the tape and in the chosen actors. Also, people don’t seem to like that the tape is so long. Let’s remember that it lasts about 3 hours and it doesn’t seem to leave everyone happy.

It seems that the character of Robert Pattinson it is tailor-made for the new generation. Let us remember that, in the original story, BruceWayne he is an alter ego with a great frivolous social life. This in order to avoid any suspicion that he could become Batman, in this installment it is the opposite. Wayne is a hermit whom the inhabitants of Gotham stopped seeing since he was little.

The tape is not to the liking of several film critics

This change was one of the most disconcerting to the public, but they were able to let it go at the end of the tape. Above all, seeing the interpretation of Zoe Kravitz like Catwoman, it seems that people still prefer the old versions. Let’s remember that the character usually has an imbalance and therefore his actions are not very consistent. This does not seem to be seen in this version.

Definitely Robert Pattinson he is an outstanding actor, but maybe as Batman It hasn’t reached many people. In any case, the tape is still seen by millions of people, there may be those who consider it a good adaptation. For that we will have to wait a little longer.