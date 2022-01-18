Strong Rise of Cardano, First Target Achieved

The Cardano price in a few days took the first target promoted in the last article a few days ago and there are all the factors that would allow the continuation of the current bull market sentiment. This positive sentiment could be due to a combination of factors, including new project launches that are a crucial addition to the ADA network.
The first “culprit” project is that of SundaeSwap, a decentralized exchange obviously based on Cardano, has announced that the launch of the mainnet (blockchain that performs the function of transferring digital currencies from senders to recipients) will take place on January 20. In December, several project leaders that further DEX (Decentralized Exchange) launches are imminent in the coming weeks on the Cardano network. At the moment MuesliSwap is the first and only DEX operating on the Cardano ecosystem on DeFillama.
Will 2022 be the year of Cardano?
2022 started very positively for ADA, with a 14.15% increase in the price in 17 days, in stark contrast to the crypto sector, in difficulty.
One of the most followed blogs by crypto investors, IOHK, believes that thanks to the various innovations, improvements and adjustments, these could generate an increase in Cardano’s capacity and productivity which consequently should ensure that the price can reach all-time highs beyond $ 3.
Among the various updates and improvements on Cardano we mention the increase in the speed of the Cardano network for faster transactions and an improvement of the Plutus script, which forms the basis of dApps (decentralized apps).
Techno-Graphic Analysis and Cardano forecasts
As anticipated, the Cardano price has reached the first target promoted in the last article at $ 1.54 and now bets there is a good chance that ADA can continue the rally.
A rise that would allow us to leave the dangerous zone of $ 1 / 1.10 (demand area) and relaunch the crypto and touch the highs of a few months ago. But first it needs to break above $ 1.5925, the December high, which would mark the end of the latest bearish pressures. Cardano’s second medium-term objective is set at 1.8664, the lower limit of the supply area.
