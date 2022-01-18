Strong Rise of Cardano, First Target Achieved

The Cardano price in a few days took the first target promoted in the last article a few days ago and there are all the factors that would allow the continuation of the current bull market sentiment. This positive sentiment could be due to a combination of factors, including new project launches that are a crucial addition to the ADA network.

The first “culprit” project is that of SundaeSwap, a decentralized exchange obviously based on Cardano, has announced that the launch of the mainnet (blockchain that performs the function of transferring digital currencies from senders to recipients) will take place on January 20. In December, several project leaders that further DEX (Decentralized Exchange) launches are imminent in the coming weeks on the Cardano network. At the moment MuesliSwap is the first and only DEX operating on the Cardano ecosystem on DeFillama.