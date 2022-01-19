Strong Roma on Kamara: now it’s closer

Tiago Pinto insists on Kamara, who effectively announced his departure in January. The Marseille midfielder is approaching, he is a goal within Roma’s reach, but his purchase is linked to the sale of Diawara, who has requests from Galatasaray, as well as from Valencia. Darboe could also leave, but only on loan, because he needs to play and because Roma could not monetize his sale today. In the Giallorossi team he risks not finding space. For alternatives in midfield he was overtaken by Bove. Diawara is currently engaged in the Africa Cup of Nations with Guinea. Valencia have been making contacts for a few days, but in the last few hours Galatasaray have also come forward for the midfielder. The former Napoli has so far refused all offers, creating a problem for the club. The only obstacle for Kamara seems to be the salary, given her agent’s request of five million a year. But the suggestion for Rome remains Tanguy Ndombele, coming out of Tottenham, where he was practically put out of the squad by Antonio Conte, given that he does not train with his teammates. The midfielder has been offered to Roma. Spurs president Daniel Levy got in on the idea of ​​putting the French midfielder on the market, who worked with Mourinho, with whom he maintained a good relationship, despite having had some differences with him when he was coaching Tottenham. Ndombele can only leave on loan, because in 2019 the English club invested a lot in him. Among the clubs that have been probed by the agents there is also Roma, but the midfielder earns ten million a season, an unacceptable figure for the Giallorossi club. Ndombele is also interested in Naples and some Spanish clubs, starting with Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid and Seville.