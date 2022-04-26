Strong self-criticism from Xavi after Barcelona’s defeat against Rayo Vallecano that served Real Madrid the La Liga title

Since the removal of FC Barcelona of the Europa League at the hands of Eintratch Frankfurt, everything was downhill for the Spanish team. defeat against him Cadizvictory by the minimum with the Real society and this Sunday added a new fall against the Vallecano Ray by 1-0 in the recuperation of matchday 21 of The league. The early both of Alvaro Garcia It was enough distance for the Red-haired They will take three unexpected points from a Camp Nou full of Blaugrana fans. Thus, Barça fell for the third consecutive time at home in a season, the worst streak in history.

The 18 local shots could not break the resistance of goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski and Xavi Hernández was the image of frustration with several complaints at the press conference after the game. Within the controversies that surrounded the unexpected defeat there was a penalty not charged to Gavi and a disallowed goal to Ferrán Torres when the hopes of Barcelona were slowly ending and the murmurs of nonconformity descended from the stands.

Different Spanish media cataloged the Blaugrana’s performance as “lack of attitude” and that in the final fifteen minutes was where the intention to equalize the score was really seen. With a well planted defensive line and a solid Macedonian goalkeeper under the three posts, the efforts were in vain. The indignation of the Camp Nou with the actions of Rayo for stalling made known the annoyance felt by the fans with the performance of his team.

The emotion of the Rayo Vallecano footballers for the victory at the Camp Nou (Photo: Reuters)

“The feeling is that we have deserved much more. In the first time it was not us, in the second there was more desire, more impetus. We have tried, we have changed the system, by band, inside, from outside, strategy… He didn’t want to go in. Very similar and similar to that of Cádiz. It is our reality, people are risking their lives and we have to match this desire, this desire. I don’t know the statistics, but we deserved much more”, analyzed Xavi in ​​front of the microphones.

However, he sought to convey a message of calm for all the Blaugrana fans: “It has always been complicated. We were ninth in November. There are football and economic emergencies. It is a difficult situation. Complicated matches. We have to continue, think about Mallorca, rest, disconnect for a few days and prepare those three points like the ones we have to face, like five finals left”.

To close, he avoided talking about the penalty not charged to Gavi and blamed Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos. “It should be the referee who came out to speak. He would humanize them. In the Cup final they came out and explained themselves”. And he closed with a strong self-criticism: “I go out and recognize that I was wrong as a coach for not motivating them”.

Barcelona was left with 63 units and it could not be cleared from Sevilla, which has the same amount. With the recent fall against Rayo Vallecano, It will be enough for Real Madrid to draw against Espanyol on Saturday the 30th to become the champion of La Liga in front of the eyes of his fans at the Santiago Bernabéu. Meanwhile Atlético de Madrid (61), Real Betis (57) and Real Sociedad (55) are the ones that for now would be within the international cup zone five closing dates.

KEEP READING:

Neymar’s phrase between laughs about the whistles of the PSG ultras: “I have 3 more years, stop or find more air”

The mutation of Lionel Messi in his first title with PSG: the scorer who became the top assister

Lionel Messi’s impressive goal that gave PSG the title in Ligue 1