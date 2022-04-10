Strong statements by Julián Gil about his son’s situation

After Marjorie de Sousa revealed a few days ago that her son Matías was aware of the legal problems between her and the minor’s father, Julián Gil, and that the little boy was emotionally healthy, the actor decided to talk about the situation .

Through a video on social networks, Gil released strong statements about his relationship with the youngest of his children.

“Matías sees me on the street and does not know that I am his father,” he revealed in the clip on his Instagram account.

“I thought a lot before doing it and I think it is worth doing. I will have to start making them (the videos) more often so that there is evidence, because, apparently, people have a very short memory, and it has to do with my son Matías, and with totally wrong expressions, as always , once again, from his mother (Marjorie de Sousa) ”, continued the model of Argentine origin, but who identifies as Puerto Rican.

“I hope that something like this never happens to anyone in his family, really, not for me, but for the children. In this case, Matías, who is losing the possibility of being with his father, which is me, “he added.

Gil also wanted to clarify the situation regarding parental authority, because it has been ensured that he renounced having it.

“I heard someone say that he had renounced parental rights, that is totally absurd and impossible; the inalienable parental authority in any part of the world”, he sentenced.

The dispute between Julián Gil and Marjorie de Sousa began in 2017 a few months after the minor was born and after they announced that they had separated. However, in June 2020 it was announced that the Venezuelan actress filed a lawsuit in Mexico demanding custody of the minor. Months later the actress won the lawsuit.

“Legally Julián Gil will not have access to his son, he will not be able to visit him and he will not be able to be part of the decisions about him, nor about school, education, doctor, country where he lives and much less where (the minor) can travel”, it was revealed after de Sousa won the lawsuit.

“Marjorie is in charge of deciding on the life of Matías, yes, Julián will have to continue paying child support”, reported last year.