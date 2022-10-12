Strong tensions between Campos and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi

Yesterday revealed some fractures within PSG. The future of Kylian Mbappé and other members of the club is in question. Among them, Luis Campos, who does not have excellent relations with Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. More

PSG in troubled waters

Paris Saint-Germain didn’t have their best day yesterday. In sporting terms, the capital club conceded a draw in the Champions League against Benfica. A result that should not, however, prevent Galtier’s men from qualifying. Scorer on penalty, Kylian Mbappé again made people talk about his possible desires to leave in January. Several sources including The Parisian indicate that the player feels betrayed and would like to leave the club as soon as the next transfer window.

Shortly after, we learned that Luis Campos – even Christophe Galtier – could link their future to that of the Parisian number 7. The good relations between the Portuguese leader and the Mbappé clan would push Campos to jump ship as well. Since then, the latter has denied all the rumors that came out on this subject on the sidelines of the match against Benfica. However, this speech does not prevent Campos’ future from being uncertain in Paris.

Despite denials, Campos’ future at PSG is uncertain (Icon Sport)

Al-Khelaïfi resents Campos

First of all, and he never hid it: Luis Campos was disappointed with the transfer window. The presence of Antero Henrique somewhat scuttled his work. Like what Kylian Mbappé would reproach the club for (non-respect of certain promises), Campos and Galtier would therefore feel aggrieved. Relations with Antero Henrique, already fresh, deteriorated even more. And it’s not just him.

According to information from the team, Campos and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi are not on good terms. Although Christophe Galtier was the preferred choice by NAK, this was not the case for his partner at LOSC. The presence of the Portuguese leader was one of the sine qua none conditions for Kylian Mbappé to extend. A desire that the president of PSG reluctantly accepted. The Team recalls that the two men had a falling out in April 2019. After Lille’s victory against PSG (5-1), Nasser Al-Khelaïfi criticized the arbitration. In response, Luis Campos, then DS of LOSC had declared: “ We are not in Qatar here. »

Internal rivalries, consequences of Kylian Mbappé’s extension By agreeing to extend, Mbappé had made the arrival of Luis Campos a condition. With whom Nasser al-Khelaïfi has never had the warmest relations https://t.co/uY1bCs9Kfi pic.twitter.com/lIxT07agMB — THE TEAM (@theteam) October 11, 2022

The two men then had a spat, which remained ahead of Al Khelaïfi. Under these conditions, it is necessarily difficult for PSG to move forward calmly. If Kylian Mbappé leaves, it would not be surprising to see Campos follow him. Departures which, in a certain way, would make it possible to have a clear guideline within the PSG.