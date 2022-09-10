Strong thunderstorms are leaving rains over various parts of the island

Strong thunderstorms, product of the combination between the heat accumulated this morning and the excess humidity present in the region, are causing moderate to intense downpours over various parts of the island.

The meteorologist Charles Anselmiwho works in the National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan, explained to The new day that the values ​​of precipitable rain (an estimate based on the analysis of how much humidity there is in the environment) in the area exceed what is typical for a day like today, so it is expected that most of the island will register precipitation in the next hours.

The weather agency issued an urban flood warning for the following towns :

– Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros and San Germán until 4:45 pm

– Bayamón and Toa Alta until 4:30 pm

– Añasco, Las Marías, Maricao, Mayagüez and Sabana Grande until 5:00 pm

– Carolina, San Juan and Trujillo Alto until 5:30 pm

“Doppler radar identified an area of ​​heavy rain related to a thunderstorm. Minor flooding is occurring or could begin soon in the alert areas. Up to an inch of rain has fallen and additional similar amounts are expected in the coming hours,” the SNM stated in its bulletin.

Likewise, the SNM reported that the Cerillos River over the lake of the same name, near Ponce, is flowing at high levels, for which they urged nearby communities to move to a higher location.

While, The Police reported that there is an extensive blockage on the PR-30 (Cruz Ortiz Stella expressway) in the direction of San Juan from the height of Caguas (near the Plaza Centro exit) to Juncos, due to accumulations of water on the road after from a heavy downpour.

The SNM explained that the strongest thunderstorms are not only leaving accumulations of water, but are also producing lightning.

Did you know the “30-30 rule”? When you see lightning, count down the time until you hear thunder. If it is 30 seconds or less, the thunderstorm is close enough to be dangerous – seek shelter. Wait 30 minutes or more after the last lightning strike before leaving the shelter,” the agency explained in a tweet.

Anselmi explained earlier that the combination of high temperatures, due to east-southeast winds, and humidity in the region will give way this Saturday not only to a new event of extreme heat, but also to days of downpours and thunderstorms that could affect several parts of the island.

“The wind, changing direction from east to southeast, began to drag an outer band of moisture associated with Earl, which is more than a thousand miles north of Puerto Rico. That humidity is above the typical values ​​for this season, climatologically speaking. For this reason, a lot of rain will be observed across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.”, explained the expert to The new day.

“However, the strongest activity is expected in the afternoon and before this happens, the amount of humidity in combination with the temperature of the area will cause heat indexes above 100 degrees, especially in urban and coastal areas. from Puerto Rico,” he added.

He pointed out that, although the greatest concentration of rain should move towards the Cordillera Central and the vicinity of Mayagüez, the entire island is likely to see excess rain.

“In the afternoon hours when all this humidity interacts with local effects, it will give way to another round of thunderstorms and heavy downpours in much of Puerto Rico, although some coastal areas in the south and north should not see as much activity. rain,” said the meteorologist.

Map showing excess rain risk levels for this September 10, 2022 (WFO San Juan)

He also stressed that most of the soil on the island is already saturated and the river flows are high, for which he urged the population to remain vigilant to the development of the rains and take precautions.

“The river flow sensors indicate that most of these are normal or above normal. The soils are saturated from this week’s rains. For this reason, persistent rain events like the ones expected this afternoon will cause water surges in rivers and streams. Also, landslides on steep terrain can occurAnselmi noted.

“Urban flooding is expected and some flash flood event cannot be ruled out. Citizens are urged to be careful in rivers, streams and puddles, because today is not the day for that, due to what has been said, “she said.

The rain pattern will change starting tomorrow, Sunday, when more typical weather is expected for this season: morning showers in the east and afternoon showers in the west.

Regarding heat, the meteorological agency issued a heat warning for 15 towns: Bayamón, Carolina, Cataño, Guayanabo, San Juan, Toa Alta, Toa Baja, Trujillo Alto, Arecibo, Barceloneta, Dorado, Florida, Manatí, Vega Alta and Vega. Short.

Wind chills (heat indices) could fluctuate between 102 to 111 degrees Fahrenheit (°F) from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, which is the period in which the alert will be in effect.

Illnesses or symptoms from an extreme heat wave may include, but are not limited to, heat stroke, feeling of extreme tiredness, fainting, loss of consciousness, dizziness, among others.

The Mayo Clinic portal defines the heatstroke as the most serious form of heat injury and can occur if the body temperature reaches 104°F (40°C) or higher.

Other recommendations to avoid health complications are to wear comfortable clothing, avoid alcohol consumption during hot hours, drink plenty of water and stay in cool areas.

Remember that it is also important to take precautions with your pets and prevent them from spending a lot of time in the sun or in a hot area with poor ventilation. Place your pet in a cool, shaded area with access to a dish or container of water.

Meanwhile, he said that the maritime conditions are relatively calm, although there is a moderate risk of marine currents on the beaches of northern Puerto Rico.

“It is not until Monday or Tuesday that a storm surge could deteriorate coastal and maritime conditions, mainly in the waters of the Atlantic. Everything seems to indicate that there may be a surge that will generate breaking waves that could exceed 10 feet. In turn, this could cause dangerous sea currents, isolated coastal erosion. dangerous on the beaches”, pointed out the meteorologist.

The storm surge could begin to arrive late Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning.