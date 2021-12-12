strong wind, delayed start – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

10.31 Today there is no cloud, clear sky in St. Moritz.

10.30 Unfortunately there is immediately a twist. Strong wind and delayed departure of about ten minutes.

10.27 The first to start will be the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel, in great recovery and yesterday fourth behind Mikaela Shiffrin.

10.24 Sofia Goggia at RaiSport: “There are fewer corners than yesterday“.

10.22 Today the track should turn out to be more streamlined than yesterday.

10.21 The favorites, needless to say, will be Lara Gut-Behrami and Sofia Goggia, with Mikaela Shiffrin third in comfort. Let’s get ready for a titanic clash!

10.15 The starting bibs of the Italians: 9 Federica Brignone, 11 Marta Bassino, 13 Sofia Goggia, 17 Elena Curtoni, 20 Francesca Marsaglia, 21 Nicol Delago, 37 Roberta Melesi, 41 Karoline Pichler, 45 Nadia Delago.

10.10 Today’s super-G was traced by Hans Joerg Plankensteiner, coach of Canada.

10.06 The starting bibs of today’s super-G.

1 425929 MOWINCKEL Ragnhild 1992 NOR Head

2 6535237 SHIFFRIN Mikaela 1995 USA Atomic

3 56088 TIPPLER Tamara 1991 AUT Salomon

4 56198 SCHEYER Christine 1994 AUT Head

5 516319 SUTER Corinne 1994 SUI Head

6 516284 GISIN Michelle 1993 SUI Rossignol

7 516138 GUT-BEHRAMI Lara 1991 SUI Head

8 56256 RAEDLER Ariane 1995 AUT Head

9 297601 BRIGNONE Federica 1990 ITA Rossignol

10 6535455 JOHNSON Breezy 1996 USA Atomic

11 299276 BASSINO Marta 1996 ITA Salomon

12 196928 WORLEY Tessa 1989 FRA Rossignol

13 298323 GOGGIA Sofia 1992 ITA Atomic

14 516280 HOLDENER Wendy 1993 SUI Head

15 55970 SCHMIDHOFER Nicole 1989 AUT Fischer

16 56125 PUCHNER Mirjam 1992 AUT Atomic

17 297910 CURTONI Elena 1991 ITA Head

18 516219 NUFER Priska 1992 SUI Dynastar

19 105269 GAGNON Marie-Michele 1989 CAN Head

20 297702 MARSAGLIA Francesca 1990 ITA Salomon

21 299466 DELAGO Nicol 1996 ITA Atomic

22 197497 MIRADOLI Romane 1994 FRA Dynastar

23 565320 FERK Marusa 1988 SLO Salomon

24 206668 WEIDLE Kira 1996 GER Rossignol

25 516185 HAEHLEN Joana 1992 SUI Atomic

26 415232 ROBINSON Alice 2001 NZL Voelkl

27 197641 GAUCHE Laura 1995 FRA Head

28 516248 FLURY Jasmine 1993 SUI Fischer

29 197383 GAUTHIER Tiffany 1993 FRA Rossignol

30 56174 HAASER Ricarda 1993 AUT Fischer

31 56087 SIEBENHOFER Ramona 1991 AUT Fischer

32 516394 SUTER Jasmina 1995 SUI Stoeckli

33 56417 FEST Nadine 1998 AUT Rossignol

34 6536213 CASHMAN Keely 1999 USA Rossignol

35 56128 HUETTER Cornelia 1992 AUT Head

36 485941 PLESHKOVA Julia 1997 RUS Head

37 299383 MELESI Roberta 1996 ITA Dynastar

38 516517 JENAL Stephanie 1998 SUI Atomic

39 6535791 WRIGHT Isabella 1997 USA Atomic

40 6535765 MANGAN Tricia 1997 USA Rossignol

41 298694 PICHLER Karoline 1994 ITA Head

42 6535773 O’BRIEN Nina 1997 USA Rossignol

43 565360 STUHEC Ilka 1990 SLO Stoeckli

44 197956 CERUTTI Camille 1998 FRA Atomic

45 299630 DELAGO Nadia 1997 ITA Atomic

46 6536392 HURT AJ 2000 USA Head

47 107583 REMME Roni 1996 CAN Head

48 516429 GROEBLI Nathalie 1996 ON Fischer

49 435334 GASIENICA-DANIEL Maryna 1994 POL Atomic

50 516521 KOLLY Noemie 1998 SUI Stoeckli

51 715171 MUZAFERIJA Elvedina 1999 BIH Atomic

52 315187 IGNJATOVIC Nevena 1990 SRB Head

53 197861 PASLIER Esther 1997 FRA Head

54 197616 ALPHAND Estelle 1995 SWE Head

55 539536 WILES Jacqueline 1992 USA Rossignol

56 506860 LUTHMAN Jonna 1998 SWE Head

10.00 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Live broadcast of the second super-G in St. Moritz.

Welcome friends of OA Sport to the text LIVE LIVE of the second super-G in St. Moritz. The Swiss snows host another speed race after the one dominated yesterday by the duo Gut-Behrami-Goggia. The hostess less than 24 hours ago managed to beat the blue competition for only 18 cents, we will see what the track will rule today.

If the queens of speed appear impregnable, the fight for the third step of the podium is more open than ever: Mikaela Shiffrin yesterday had the best of our standard bearers but Elena Curtoni, Federica Brignone and Marta Bassino, still on the hunt for the first podium of the season, they will try to make it all together.

Appointment at 10.30 today, Sunday 12 December, with the LIVE LIVE of the second super-G of the weekend. OA Sport will update you minute by minute by commenting on the athletes’ descents in real time, stay with us so as not to miss a single emotion!

Photo: Lapresse