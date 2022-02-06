Toning the body is one of the main objectives of those who decide to train consistently. The most critical points are generally legs and buttocks, which could be toned up with a simple yoga position that would also improve balance.

Then there are the hips and the famous love handles, to try to reduce with some targeted exercises. Finally, another critical point is the abdominals. However, we often forget about another very important part of the body: the shoulders.

Toning the shoulders certainly has an aesthetic effect, but it would also be useful to make them more flexible and strong, especially as we age.

Stronger shoulders and more sculpted abs with this exercise to train them at home without tools and in no time

To train your shoulders at home without any tools, you could try an exercise that is a bit strenuous, but suitable for everyone and simple to perform. In addition, with this single exercise you would work both on the shoulders and on the abs, saving time and optimizing energy.

In addition to the shoulders, the torso will also benefit, helping the body to maintain better posture.

To perform the exercise you will only need a surface to lean on, like a classic gym mat.

After dressing comfortably and wearing the right sneakers, it’s time to try the elbow slide plank. This is an alternative version of the plank with the addition of a back and forth motion that works the shoulders and abs.

How to do the plank with a slide correctly

To perform the slide plank, lie on your stomach on the mat, lean on your forearms and toes slightly apart, and stand up.

In this position, you will need to keep your back straight, as if it were a table on which jugs of water are placed. The important thing is to keep the body straight and stable, the neck stretched and relaxed, the abdominals and buttocks contracted.

Once this is done, it is important to bring attention to the shoulders, which should be relaxed and away from the ears, and to the breath.

At this point you can perform the slide, moving forward past the elbows, then back again. Be careful to always keep your body straight and your forearms firmly on the ground.

As you slide forward, your feet will lengthen, but when you step back they will be in a hammer stance.

To have stronger shoulders and more sculpted abs thanks to this exercise, you need to work hard by training every day consistently. To improve its effectiveness and maintain motivation, you can take advantage of some tricks that are valid for any type of training.