“Stronger than a month ago. On the differences between Piatek and Cabral …”

Fiorentina, Italian to Lazio
“We worked well, even if there is the usual problem of the national teams always arriving in the last days before the match. Those who remained prepared well for the match, we worked, struggled and put in a bit of workload. . The boys are fine, slowly they will all arrive and we will try to give a hard time to our opponent who is very tough. ”
Fiorentina, the words of Italian on Cabral
“He has arrived recently, he has done few training sessions with the team but he has quality even though he is young. to make known everything we ask. He wants, he is happy to have arrived here and he knows that he has arrived in a group that was doing well, he is excited and we hope he will give us a great hand “.
Fiorentina, Italian on the differences between Piatek and Cabral
“Krzysztof is a great player in the area, he has a great nose for goals, moves very well and reads all situations well. We are starting to try to improve him away from goal, but these are his characteristics. Cabral is on a technical level. a Brazilian, he likes to have the ball between his feet and play in the strait, but also in the box he knows how to move because he has a great structure and has already shown that he can score goals in every way “.