Stronger than steel and lighter than plastic, MIT’s new material is revolutionary

MIT chemists have created a new material stronger than steel and lighter like plastic, easily made in large quantities that could be used to coat car parts or cell phones, or as a building material for bridges and other structures. The study was published in Nature.

Obtained using a new polymerization process, this material renamed 2DPA-1 it’s based on a two-dimensional polymer capable of self-assembling in sheets. It is a fundamental characteristic, as other polymers form one-dimensional chains, as if it were a spaghetti. Until now, scientists believed it was impossible to induce polymers to form 2D sheets.

“We don’t usually think of plastic as something you could use to support a building, but with this material you can create new things“said Michael Strano, professor of chemical engineering at MIT.” It has very unusual properties and we are very excited about it. “

Polymers are formed from chains of monomers and grow by adding new molecules to the ends. Once formed, polymers can be molded into three-dimensional objects, such as water bottles, using the injection molding technique.

Scientists had long hypothesized that polymers could be made to grow into a two-dimensional sheet, but after decades of work they thought it was impossible. Leading them to this conclusion was the belief that if even a single monomer rotated up or down, out of the plane of the growing sheet, the material would begin to expand in three dimensions losing its 2D structure.

Strange and his colleagues have come up with a new curing process that allows for get a two-dimensional sheet called polyaramide. For the building blocks of the monomer they used a compound called melamine which contains a ring of carbon and nitrogen atoms. Under the right conditions, these monomers can grow in two dimensions, forming discs. These discs stack on top of each other and are held together by hydrogen bonds which make the structure very stable and strong.

“Instead of creating a spaghetti-like molecule, we can make a sheet-like molecular plane, where we get molecules that join together in two dimensions,” Strano said. “This mechanism occurs spontaneously in a solution, and after synthesizing the material, we can easily coat thin films that are extraordinarily strong.”

Since the material self-assembles into a solution, it can be produced in large quantities simply by increasing the quantity of starting materials.

During the analyzes, the researchers found that the elastic modulus of the new material, that is how much force is needed to deform itis four to six times greater than that of bulletproof glass. Also, the force required to break the material is twice that of steel, even though the material is about one sixth the density of steel.

Another key feature of 2DPA-1 is that it is impermeable to gases. “This could allow us to create ultra-thin coatings that can completely block the passage of water or gas,” Strano explained. “This type of coating could be used to protect metal in cars and other vehicles or steel structures.”

Now Strano and his students are studying in greater detail how this polymer manages to form 2D sheets and are experimenting with modifying its molecular composition to create other types of materials.