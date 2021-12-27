Stronger than the disease. The beautiful story of Tatiana, a mother after a mastectomy

The story of Tatiana, a mother after a mastectomy and a long journey to Villa delle Rose, where she met “fabulous women” with whom to share a stretch of life. Lilt (Italian League for the fight against cancer) in Florence tells us about it:

Florence, December 27, 2021 – Tatiana looks at her baby, Ugo, who is six months old, and feels she has reached happiness. He still carries traces of the mastectomy and the reconstruction of his left breast on him. He still has a hard time accepting his carcinoma-tested body. Fortunately, she has a sweet and sensitive partner next to her, and a son who was able to breastfeed on her right breast. It was not easy, at 37, to accept a diagnosis of cancer, but Tatiana made it, thanks to her own strength and to what she gained from the journey she took, until a few days ago, at Cerion, at Villa delle Rose. Here is his story.

“One morning three years ago, without even thinking about it, I touched my breast. Under my fingers, a very hard nut made my heart jump in my throat. After three months, it took so long for me to be examined and get a biopsy, I had the diagnosis: it was a carcinoma. At that moment the world collapsed on me. I was nearly forty. My partner and I were trying to have a baby, and a cancer diagnosis was putting an ax on all of our dreams.

I hadn’t had much experience with public health until then. I didn’t know what to do but I didn’t need it because in Careggi I felt supported, almost taken in my arms. I didn’t have to think about anything. The tests were good: I had no metastases, the genetic test had gone well, my tumor was not hormonal. I was supposed to do the mastectomy on the left only and then the chemo. I would have dealt with everything. But starting to lose my hair was a real tragedy: I ​​had very long hair. When the time came, I called my sister to have me shaved off. However, I never wore the wig: on Youtube I learned how to make turbans and so I forgot that I no longer had my hair. During chemo, a friend told me about Cerion. I immediately decided to contact the psycho-oncology service. For me it was a turning point. I am a fighter, but the group gives you an edge. I practically followed all the courses offered at Villa delle Rose. I remember starting with the relaxation one because I couldn’t rest well at night. Then music therapy and art therapy, my favorite. I also loved Egyptian dance and will continue to do it. Finally, the beautiful mindfullness course that I just finished and that introduced me to fabulous women. Cerion is a great thing, a precious help that everyone should have. It helped me above all to learn to look inside myself. Yet many do not know him. I, to all the people I met in the hospital, advised to contact Villa delle Rose. The various paths I followed helped me to process what had happened to me, to gain awareness and to keep my fears at bay. I gained courage and also the awareness of my desires. So when I started thinking about a child again, I realized I needed to look forward. I was told that I would have to wait at least two and a half years from the end of chemo: it seemed like an infinite time. So, I went to my partner and said: “Do you still want to be a dad?” He said yes and I suddenly relaxed. We said to ourselves: go as you go. After a few months I got pregnant with Ugo who is now here with me to give me happiness and the promise of a future to be built ».

CeRiOn – The CeRiOn, Oncological Rehabilitation Center, was born in May 2005 from the collaboration between LILT – Italian League for the Fight against Cancer Section of Florence and ISPRO – Institute for the Study, Prevention and Oncology Network, with the support of the Institute Toscano Tumori and the Toscana Donna Association and thanks to the funds raised by the Florentine charity event “Corri la Vita”. Thanks to the team work between ISPRO staff and LILT professionals, at CeRiOn the cancer patient is accompanied on an integrated and individualized rehabilitation path (psycho-oncological interviews, physiotherapy, support groups, yoga, relaxation, mindfulness, gentle gymnastics, counseling image and, thanks to the La Finestra Association, groups of art therapy, music therapy, shared reading, creative writing and theater).

LILT – LILT, the only public body in Italy on an associative basis, is supervised by the Ministry of Health, has its headquarters in Rome and is divided into 106 provincial associations. The LILT – Section of Florence ONLUS operates in the Florentine territory with prevention and health education activities (interventions in schools, awareness campaigns, ways to stop smoking), early diagnosis (melanoma prevention clinic), home care (“Centro di help to the cancer patient “, which collaborates with the Public Service, and provides useful health aids to facilitate and improve the patient’s quality of life in the advanced stage of the disease) and bio-psycho-social cancer rehabilitation (” Woman as Before “Service) . The Italian League for the Fight against Cancer is present at CeRiOn not only with the volunteers of the Donna come Prima service, but also with professionals such as psychologists, massage therapists, dieticians and speech therapists.