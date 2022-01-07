stronger than the emergency. Tonali has grown up

Heart, character and determination: so the Milan he went beyond the emergency and beat Roma at San Siro. Without 10 players, including covid, Africa Cup of Nations and injuries, the Rossoneri immediately played the game proving that they have found great confidence in their means. Certainly thanks to Pioli who never changed his style of play even in the most difficult moments. This team has proven to have a very specific identity. Nice game and a lot of grit.

At San Siro it was the great show of Sandro Tonali which has now become great. The former Brescia has raised the bar with a lot of will and now we are starting to see the results. An increasingly complete, modern midfielder. Very good at getting down, catching the ball and building the action, but also at the level of interdiction. A path that has now led him to be a leader on the pitch: quality and aggression, a devastating mix at the moment.

Also from applause Maignan which has now definitively made Donnarumma forget. Three other super saves for the French goalkeeper that count as a goal. A cat between the posts, excellent reactivity and explosiveness. The future is all yours.

Three very important points that mean -1 from Inter and on Sunday there will be the possibility of overtaking playing in Venice at 12:30 putting pressure on the Nerazzurri on the pitch in the evening against Lazio. An excellent opportunity to reopen the championship, even if in the Lagoon there will still be an emergency in defense with only Florenzi, Conti, Kalulu, Gabbia and Theo Hernandez available.