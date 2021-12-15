Sports

“Strongly outraged by the Suarez case. It cannot be called justice”

CONFIRMS ON ICARDI’S DEPARTURE, BUT HERE’S WHO WOULD LIKE TO START HIM …

Confirmations on Icardi's departure, but here's who would like to start him ...The team revealed that Mauro Icardi is not really considering a departure from PSG at the end of the season, but there are rumors in the entourage of the Argentine striker who will actually be his wife and agent, Wanda Nara, who will have the last word as .. .

VENICE 1-1 JUVENTUS: MORATA IS FOUND, KAIO JORGE SPAURACCHIO, PELLEGRINI AND BERNRDESCHI CONFIRMED AMONG THE BEST

Venice-Juventus 1-1: Morata finds himself, Kaio Jorge scarecrow, Pellegrini and Bernrdeschi confirm themselves among the best Szczesny 6: never seriously worried in the first half, he can’t do anything about Aramu’s goal. De Sciglio 6-: plays an orderly game on a defensive level, but up front he never manages to affect. Certainly it does not have the offensive characteristics …

OFFICIAL – U19, FIRST PROFESSIONAL CONTRACT FOR SAVONA

OFFICIAL - U19, first professional contract for SavonaThrough its official channels, Juventus U19 has communicated that Nicolò Savona has signed his first professional contract. The 2003-born defender signed until 2024.

LIVE TJ – TRAINING ENDED. KULUSEVSKI AND MCKENNIE IN A GROUP. DANILO SEPARATELY. ALLEGRI DIALOGUE – BERNARDESCHI

LIVE TJ - Workout finished. Kulusevski and McKennie in a group. Danilo aside. Allegri - Bernardeschi dialogue17:03 – TOMORROW BACK TO THE FIELD – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of today’s session: “An extra applause, a chorus and an incitement, to push the bianconeri to face the two challenges that …

