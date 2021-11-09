Strootman and more, who risks ”- SOS Fanta

“Take the operation purged“. Headline like this today The Gazzetta dello Sport on the heavy situation in the house Cagliari with Walter Mazzarri that prepares the turnaround: “The sharp confrontation on Friday in Assemini between the president of Cagliari Tommaso Giulini and the team produced special effects. Outside of the Mazzarri project, he will have to evaluate above all those who feel like making a big effort to achieve yet another miracle of salvation ”.

WHO GOES OUT – The newspaper today gives names and surnames: “Whoever is there is called to give everything, whoever is not there in January changes the air. One has already decided to do it and it is the forward Diego Farias which will terminate the contract that expires in June at the end of the month. The Uruguayan defender Martin, on the other hand, is in the sights Caceres, because having thrown a ball at an opponent in Bologna, did not go down to the president, the director Kevin Strootman because, disturbed by physical problems, the Polish defender Sebastian is unable to give the expected contribution Walukiewicz who hasn’t played since September 26th. He is more of those who want to leave and even this list does not seem short. In the lead is Nahitan Nandez who dreams of being sold to a big company “.

