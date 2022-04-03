Structural batteries? This supercapacitor is the structure of future electric cars – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

A team of researchers from the University of Central Florida and NASA Kennedy Space Center has rescued an old idea: using a layered carbon composite material as an energy storage device. According to its creators, the supercapacitor-battery hybrid material behaves like a “power suit that is as strong as steel and lighter than aluminum”. In addition to acting as a strong exoskeleton doing the times of bodyworkit can also power the car battery.

The idea is not new: use a car body as an energy storage device. Scientists from the University of Central Florida and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center departed from that point for their research project. The conditions to select this new composite material were several. The first is that it was not neither toxic nor flammable, a primary condition for the safety of passengers in the event of an accident. As with composite body panels, the material should withstand the impact of a collision and have significant tensile strength.

On the other hand, this material composed of several layers would act like a supercapacitor with very fast electrical charge and discharge speeds and it would also be able to charge the high voltage battery,. In an electric vehicle, this would be achieved using the electricity generated by braking and deceleration and also by recharging at linked points.

According to the researchers this body material could increase car range by 25% working as a recharging system, in addition provide instant power for accelerations working as a supercapacitor. “Our idea is to use the body shells to store energy and supplement what is stored in batteries,” says Jayan Thomas, team leader and professor in the Center for Nanoscience Technology and the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at UCLA. UCFy co-author of the study. The compound is equal to or stronger than steel, but much lighterwhich reduces the weight of the assembly and increases energy efficiency.

Preliminary development in the laboratory of the carbon fiber layered material in which the negative pole alternates with the positive. The carbon fiber layers have sheets of graphene adhered to them on a nanometric scale, while metal oxides are deposited on the electrodes, which gives them energy storage capacity.

This hybrid supercapacitor-battery material is structured like it’s a sandwich of carbon fiber layers in which the negative pole alternates with the positive. The carbon fiber layers have sheets of graphene adhered to them on a nanometric scale, while metal oxides are deposited on the electrodes, which gives them energy storage capacity. Its creators also ensure that it is a very durable material, capable of reaching up to 10 times longer cycle life than that of lithium-ion batteries currently used in electric vehicles.

The technology still remains in laboratory phase so it has not been tested in a real environment. The researchers say they have reached a level five of technological evolution. Level nine would be the last step before going into commercial production. Until then, it would require additional development and testing focused on commercial applications.