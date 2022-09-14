Struggling with health issues, Demi Lovato announces that this tour will be her last

The singer is struggling to move forward with the end of her tour and has made a heartbreaking decision for the rest of her career.

Expected in Montreal on October 16, Demi announced to her fans that her current tour would most likely be the last.

The singer is only 30 years old, but her body no longer seems to keep up with her busy lifestyle. Demi posted some storiessince deleted, which indicate that she is suffering from health problems, potentially related to the after-effects of her drug overdose.

In these, she said “I’m fu—ng sick” and “I have trouble getting out of bed.” Demi managed to drag herself out of her hotel room in Santiago, Chile, to perform that night.



The artist finally shared the view from his hotel room, writing simply “This next tour will be the last. I love you and thank you”.





others stories, which they have not been deleted, mention that Demi would give her all for the audience of her show and that she needed the crowd to sing along since she was terribly lacking in voice. After this evening, she warmly thanked those who were present.



Her state of health is worrying and we hope that she will get out of it to continue the tour. Holy Fvck Tourperhaps his last, which stretches until November.

We hope Demi won’t be forced to postpone or cancel her tour altogether, as Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber did recently.

